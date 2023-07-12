Global Urinary Catheters Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: The $8 Billion Market is Driven by Increasing Patient Cases and Technological Advancements

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urinary Catheters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Intermittent, Foley/Indwelling, External Catheters), By Application, By Type, By Gender, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Urinary Catheters Market to Reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Patient Cases and Technological Advancements

The global urinary catheters market is projected grow a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising number of patients suffering from urinary tract infections (UTI) and blockages in the urethra, driving the demand for effective urinary catheterization solutions.

Technological advancements in urinary catheters are also playing a significant role in driving market growth. The introduction of innovative products such as RIOCATH, a Reversal Inside Out Catheterization developed by Riocath global in collaboration with IOCB Prague, is expected to reduce the risk of infections in the body and provide improved patient outcomes.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the urinary catheters market has been positive. According to a report by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2020, the use of indwelling urinary catheters and Central Venous Catheters (CVC) witnessed a surge during the early stages of the pandemic. This increased usage is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on offering advanced products to enhance patient care. Coated urine catheters with temperature monitoring capabilities are being provided to ICU patients, offering stronger protection against secondary infections. This development is anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years.

Technological advancements continue to play a crucial role in the urinary catheters market. The introduction of miniaturized catheters and antimicrobial catheters, aimed at reducing catheter-associated infections, are expected to further propel market growth.

As the global urinary catheters market expands, key players in the industry are focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge. The market dynamics indicate a positive outlook for the urinary catheters market, with increasing patient cases and advancements in technology driving the demand for effective urinary catheterization solutions.

Urinary Catheters Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the intermittent catheters segment dominated the overall market for the largest revenue share of over 57.5% in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from various urinary disorders

Urinary Incontinence (UI) emerged as the largest application segment and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 37.1% in 2022, owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease. Factors such as surgery of the prostate gland, spinal cord injury, injury to the bladder nerves, blockage in the urine due to kidney stones, and blood clots in the urine can cause UI

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.4% in 2022, owing to a high incidence rate of chronic disorders as well as the availability of highly skilled physicians on this continent

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Rising Prevalence Of Urologic Diseases

Increase In Geriatric Population

Increase In Demand For Homecare Services

Market Restraints Analysis

Growing Concerns Regarding Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infection (Cauti)

Availability Of Alternatives

Market Opportunities Analysis

Presence Of Online Platform

Increase In The Initiatives To Raise Incontinence Awareness Worldwide

Urinary Catheters: Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

Swot Analysis, By Pest

Impact Of Covid-19 On Market & Post Pandemic Insights

Competitive Analysis

ConvaTec Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Teleflex Incorporated

Coloplast

BD (C. R. Bard)

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cook Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medline Industries, Inc.

J and M Urinary Catheters LLC

