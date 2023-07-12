Global Market for Scanning Probe Microscopes and AFM Probes 2023-2033: Players Include Anton Paar, Bruker, Hitachi High-Tech Science, Horiba, Nearfield Instruments and NT-MDT

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Scanning Probe Microscopes and AFM Probes 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Scanning Probe Microscopes (SPM) to 2023-2033 contains the latest information and historical data on this advanced instrumentation market, covering market revenues, pricing, producers and end user market demand.

The report covers the current Scanning Probe Microscopy market including main instrumentation such as atomic force microscopes and scanning tunnelling microscopes as well as more specialised versions. Also covered is the market for AFM probes.

Scanning probe microscopy (SPM) provides a versatile tool for high-resolution imaging. It allows spatial features of materials which differ from the bulk by their magnetic, electronic, or other properties to be probed down to nanometer length scales. The scanning probe microscope (SPM) market covers the following segments:

Atomic force microscopes (AFM)

Scanning tunneling microscopes (STM);

Near-field scanning optical microscopes (NSOM).

AFM, STM and NSOM systems are mainly used in:

Materials research.

Nanomaterials research.

Semiconductors and electronics R&D.

Materials for energy generation and storage: LED, battery, organic photovoltaic materials.

Polymer materials R&D.

Automotive materials.

Advanced pharmaceutics product development and manufacturing.

Cell biology and cancer research.

Report contents include:

Market analysis of the scanning probe microscopy market including revenues (million USD 2010-2033), future growth estimates, market outlook

Analysis of end user markets in semiconductors, materials and nanomaterials research, industrial R&D, life and health sciences researchincluding growth estimates

Regional analysis including growth estimates.

Analysis of Low temperature STM/AFM segment

In depth profiles of 28 SPM companies. Companies profiled include Anton Paar, Bruker, Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation, Horiba, Nearfield Instruments BV, NT-MDT, Oxford Instruments, Park Systems, Unisoku and more.

Analysis of the AFM probes market including market demand and revenues, forecasted to 2033.

Profiles of 14 AFM probes companies including products and prices.

Market structure, market drivers and trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 THE GLOBAL SCANNING PROBE MICROSCOPES MARKET

3.1 Market trends and drivers

3.1.1 Market segmentation 2022

3.2 Market structure

3.3 Market outlook

3.3.1 End user markets

3.3.1.1 Market revenues, total 2018-2033

3.3.2 Annual unit sales

3.3.3 Prices

3.4 Markets by region

3.4.1 North America

3.4.1.1 Revenues 2018-2033

3.4.2 Asia-Pacific

3.4.2.1 Revenues 2018-2033

3.4.3 Europe

3.4.3.1 Revenues 2018-2033

3.4.4 Rest of the world

3.4.4.1 Revenues 2018-2033

3.5 Semiconductors and electronics

3.5.1 Market drivers and trends

3.5.2 Revenues 2018-2033

3.6 Materials and nanomaterials research

3.6.1 Market drivers and trends

3.6.2 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials research

3.6.3 Revenues 2018-2033

3.7 Life and health sciences and biomedical

3.7.1 Market drivers and trends

3.7.2 Revenues 2018-2033

3.8 Industrial R&D

3.8.1 Revenues 2018-2033

4 SCANNING PROBE MICROSCOPE COMPANY PROFILES (28 company profiles)

5 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR AFM PROBES

5.1 Market overview

5.2 Global demand, by market

5.3 Global market revenues 2015-2033 (Millions US$)

5.3.1 2015-2022

5.3.2 2021-2033, by market

5.3.3 2021-2033, by region

5.4 Company profiles (14 company profiles)

6 REFERENCES

