Global Hydrogen Production, Storage, Transport and Applications Market 2023: Players Include Advanced Ionics, C-Zero, Dynelectro, Ekona Power, Electric Hydrogen and Enapter

The Global Market for Hydrogen Production, Storage, Transport and Applications (Hydrogen Economy) 2023-2033 is an essential resource for anyone involved in the hydrogen, energy and sustainability industries.

Hydrogen technology and production is a key part of decarbonization strategies and a means to achieve direct electrification. The report provides extensive proprietary data on green and blue hydrogen production and capacity, trade, demand, applications, market share, and pricing.

The Global Market for Hydrogen Production, Storage, Transport and Applications (Hydrogen Economy) 2023-2033 covers all elements of this fast-growing market. Future market development and low-carbon innovation is driven by new green hydrogen (electrolyzers) and blue hydrogen technologies.

Other important elements include:

storing and transporting hydrogen.

hydrogen fuel cells.

hydrogen vehicles including taxis, planes and cars.

Report contents include:

Analysis of current hydrogen production (grey, brown etc.) and demand forecasts to 2033.

Market value chain and industry map.

Market drivers, trends and challenges.

Hydrogen production processes and costs.

Recent industry developments and investments and start-up funding.

Market analysis of hydrogen technology and production including blue hydrogen (from decarbonised natural gas), green hydrogen (from renewable power and electrolysis), carbon capture, hydrogen storage & transport, hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen vehicles.

Profiles of 228 companies including large corporations and start-ups. Companies profiled include Advanced Ionics, C-Zero, Dynelectro, Ekona Power, Electric Hydrogen, Enapter, EvoIOH, FuelCell Energy, Heliogen, HiiROC, Hystar, HydrogenPro, Innova Hydrogen, Ionomr Innovations, ITM Power, Jolt Electrodes, Monolith Materials, Ohmium, PowerCell Sweden, Sunfire, Syzgy Plasmonics, Thiozen and Verdagy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

3 MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Industry developments 2020-2023

3.2 Start-up and investment funding

3.3 National hydrogen initiatives

3.4 Market map

3.5 Global hydrogen production

3.5.1 Current Annual H2 Production

3.5.2 Hydrogen production processes

3.5.3 Production costs

3.5.4 Global hydrogen demand forecasts

3.6 Green hydrogen

3.6.1 Role in energy transition

3.6.2 Electrolyzer technologies

3.6.2.1 Alkaline water electrolysis (AWE)

3.6.2.2 Anion exchange membrane (AEM) water electrolysis

3.6.2.3 PEM water electrolysis

3.6.2.4 Solid oxide water electrolysis

3.6.3 Market players

3.7 Blue hydrogen (low-carbon hydrogen)

3.8 Hydrogen Storage and Transport

3.9 Hydrogen Fuel Cells

3.10 Hydrogen Vehicles

4 COMPANY PROFILES (228 company profiles)

5 REFERENCES

