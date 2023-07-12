Global Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market to 2030: Growing Demand for Drug Delivery Devices Fuels the Sector

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Glass Cartridges, Plastic Cartridges, Rubber), By Application, By Chamber Type, By Size, By Therapeutic Area, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical cartridges market size is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2030, according to this report. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness of pharmaceutical cartridges in the packaging industry and increasing demand for long-term storage of drugs for travel purpose are propelling the market's demand over the forecast period.



The demand for drug delivery devices is anticipated to drive the need for pharmaceutical cartridges. Drug delivery devices, such as pens, injectors, and inhalers, are increasingly popular among patients and healthcare professionals due to their ease of use & ability to improve medication adherence.

Many of these drug delivery devices require prefilled cartridges to administer medications safely and accurately. For instance, a patient using an autoinjector to deliver a life-saving medication like epinephrine would typically use a prefilled cartridge containing the medication.



Insulin therapy plays an important role in the treatment of diabetes. Thus, increasing prevalence of diabetes may increase the demand for insulin therapy. Previously, for insulin delivery, traditional packaging such as blister packs and bottles were preferred but owing to several advantages, pharmaceutical cartridges are preferred in recent times.

It offers benefits such as accurate and safe dosage, break-resistance and low residual volumes of drugs. Furthermore, it also ensures on-time and safe delivery of medicines to the patients. Therefore, such notable advantages offered by pharmaceutical cartridges are expected to boost the market growth.

Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the glass cartridges segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe and several advantages of glass cartridges over the conventional ones might drive this segment's growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the pharmaceutical cartridges market with the largest share owing to the increasing cases of chronic diseases especially, diabetes among all age groups.

Based on the end use, the pharmaceutical segment dominated the market with a share of 42.52% in 2022. This is attributed to factors such as growing innovation in pharmaceutical packaging processes, rapid development of new biologics, and rising number of medical research projects

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

