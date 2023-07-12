Global UV Stabilizers Market Size To Worth USD 2.67 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.9%

New York, United States , July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global UV Stabilizers Market Size to grow from USD 1.90 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.67 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

UV stabilisers protect wooden or plastic components from the long-term impacts of UV light. A polymer photo-degradation process occurs when a substance is exposed to UV radiation. This causes the material to weaken, change colour, lose its ability to elongate and tension, and chalk the surface. For instance, chairs kept in gardens might become brittle and lose their glossiness, and chairs kept in open stadiums may get chalky or even break into pieces. UV light stabilisers are used by manufacturers to protect UV-exposed components and to minimise losses and damage.

Over time, UV exposure leads to product deterioration and discoloration. It also helps slow down the pace at which lignin breaks down in wood. These solutions assist prevent harmful environmental effects, such as a decrease in volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions that diminish ozone depletion, in addition to maintaining the integrity of the wood. Rising construction investment in emerging nations including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, China, Brazil, and Russia is predicted to support market growth. There is a wide range of UV light stabilisers available depending on its uses and end-use industry needs. Less costly materials called UV absorbers are typically used in applications with short exposure durations.

The market for UV stabilisers is being constrained by a number of causes, including the rising UV radiation levels brought on by ozone layer loss, which impact a variety of materials including wood and polymers. Plastics are a more affordable alternative to conventional building materials. As a result, the building industry is using plastic materials much more frequently. Having said that, the market's expansion is being constrained by the high cost of UV stabilisers.

Type Insights

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of type, the global UV stabilizers market is segmented into Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS), quenchers, absorbers, and blends. Among these, Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its effectiveness in various application areas. By removing the free radicals that are produced when polymers begin to oxidise, HALS prevents polymer breakdown. In addition, HALS are effective polymer stabilisers for polyolefins because they work to stop polymer degradation rather than only absorb UV radiation. The industry's need for HALS is rising as a result of all these reasons, which is fostering segmental expansion.

Application Insights

Packing segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global UV stabilizers market is segmented into decking and flooring, furniture and interiors, packaging, and others. Among these, the packaging segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. UV radiation protection is essential for polymer-based products because UV rays can stimulate molecules to the point where their chemical bonds break, releasing reactive radicals that can obliterate other molecules. In order to stop packaging from deteriorating, numerous businesses have begun producing new items. These elements are essential in accelerating the segment's growth.

Regional Insights

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The region's expansion is anticipated to be aided by an increase in housing constructions, technological advancements in the furniture and construction industries, and tight environmental regulations by the EPA.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in several industrialised nations and the expansion of end use industries are credited with the increase. In addition, it is projected that the development of the building industries in developing nations like China, India, and Japan would raise demand for UV stabilisers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global UV Stabilizers Market include clariant, Lanxess, valtris specialty chemicals, altana ag, LYCUS, everlights, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF, Mayzo, solvay and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global UV Stabilizers Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

UV Stabilizers Market, Type Analysis

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS)

UV absorbers

Quenchers

Blends

UV Stabilizers Market, Application Analysis

Furniture and Interiors

Decking and Flooring

Packaging

Others

UV Stabilizers Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



