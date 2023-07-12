Poland Investment Funds and Asset Management Markets Analysis: Retail Investment Funds are Likely to Drive Total AuM to New Highs in 2024/2025

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Funds and Asset Management Market in Poland, 2022-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of investment funds and asset management sector in Poland.
The analysis covers three main pillars of the market including mutual funds, insurance, and pension assets. The report includes also a mid-term forecast of critical volumes for the period 2022-2024.
Market Outlook
The total value of assets under management is expected to recover in 2023 and then to grow subsequently in 2024 and 2025. A likely rebound in asset valuations will provide a relief while new flows, in particular within insurance 3rd pillar and retail investment funds are likely to drive total AuM to new highs in 2024/2025.
The planned dismantling of the old 2nd pillar pension funds (OFE) is still a big question mark and the government might postpone the decision past the upcoming 2023 parliamentary elections.
Companies Mentioned
- Allianz
- Izba Zarzadzajacych Funduszami i Aktywami IZFA
- Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego KNF
- Narodowy Bank Polski NBP
- Nationale Nederlanden
- PKO TFI
- Pekao TFI
- Santander TFI
- TFI PZU
Key Topics Covered:
1.Executive Summary
2. Asset Management Market
- Asset management market in Poland: Key Segments, 1H22
- Assets under management evolution, 2018-1H22
- Top asset managers (groups) by AuM, 1H22
3. Investment Funds
- CEE 8 Investment fund industry - size vs. growth matrix, 2019-1H22
- CEE investment funds penetration benchmarks, 1H22
- Evolution of assets, number of funds & managers, 2017-3Q22
- Fund assets by type of fund (open-end, closed), 2017-3Q22
- Fund assets by type of fund (public/non-public assets), 2017-3Q22
- Fund assets by underlying asset mix, 2019-3Q22
- Top 10 players in investment fund market, 3Q22
- Market share evolution of top fund managers, 2020-3Q22
- Distribution - online distribution platforms, 2022
- Investment fund assets flows, 1Q19-3Q22
- Fund assets structure - by declared investment profile, 3Q22
- Ownership of funds by groups (retail/financial/other), 2018-1H22
- Local funds invested in foreign assets and foreign funds, 1H22
- Fees and commissions charged by top fund managers, 3Q22
- Revenues and costs of fund managers, 2021
- Profitability tree for fund managers, 2018-2021
- Regulations: The new fixed fund management fee cap
- Top players' profiles - Ipopema TFI
- Top players' profiles - PKO TFI
- Top players' profiles - PZU TFI
- Top players' profiles - Pekao TFI
- Top players' profiles - NN IP TFI
- M&A transactions including fund managers in Poland
4. Pension Funds
- Composition of the pension sector in Poland
- Pillar II: Assets, members, average account value, 2018-3Q22
- Pillar II: Pension top asset managers, 3Q22
- Pillar II: Pension managers profitability tree, 2018-2021
- Pillar III (Voluntary) - Assets, members, 2019-1H22
- Pillar III - New regulations - PPK (3rd pillar) vehicles
5. Insurance Assets
- Technical reserves by type evolution, 2018-1H22
- Technical reserves by segment and by company, 2021
- Profitability of life insurers, 2017-2021
- Profitability of non-life insurers, 2017-2021
6. Forecasts
- Asset Management Market: Mid-term forecast: investment fund assets, pension assets (p2, p3), insurance investments, 2022-2024
7. Notes on methodology
