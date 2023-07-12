Dosing Pump Market Size [2023-2030] worth USD 8.69 Billion | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, india, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dosing pump market size to hit USD 8.69 billion by 2030, growing at CAGR of 6.5% during 2023 to 2030. The global market size was valued USD 5.28 billion in 2022. The strict rules governing water and wastewater management, the expansion of the manufacturing sector, the expansion of oil & gas capacities, and the healthy growth of the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries, primarily in developing nations, are the primary factors driving the dosing pump market growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Dosing Pump Market, 2023–2030."

Positive displacement pumps used in industrial plants, manufacturing facilities, water treatment facilities, food processing facilities, and other industry verticals are referred to as dosing pumps.

Dosing Pump Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.5 % 2030 Value Projection USD 8.69 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 5.28 billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 220 Segments covered Type, Flow Rate, End-user, and Region Growth Drivers Durability and Low Cost of Pumps Result in the Dosing Pump Market Growth Increasing Fluid Process Demand from Multiple Industries & Product Enhancement Favor the Market Growth



Drivers & Restraints:

Growth of the Market is Due to the Pumps' Reliability and Low Cost

Dosing pumps can be integrated into an existing system and offer precise & accurate fluid dosing, which is crucial in sectors including chemical processing, water treatment, and medicine. Additionally, the integration of control systems into a pump aids in the regulation of undesired element measurement & flow rates in a variety of industries, including wastewater treatment facilities, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage production, and others. Automatic flow treatment regulation increases accuracy and lowers costs. As a result, the market is expanding while costs are being reduced and optimal resource utilization is guaranteed.



On the contrary, depending on the application and needs, different industries have different product needs. Even certain pumps could be challenging to operate in some industry verticals due to their complexity, which may lead to decreased the market share.

COVID-19 Impact:



Market Expansion was Hampered by Supply Chain Disruptions and Slowdown in Economy due to the Pandemic

Many countries have taken significant measures to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading. Among the many measures are partial or whole lockdowns, travel restrictions, closure of businesses and factories, and labor shortage. Due to the distance and labor scarcity caused by this action, suppliers are no longer able to produce and transport goods on schedule, which prevents manufacturers from meeting their contractual responsibilities to consumers in a timely manner. There is now a significant gap between supply and demand due to the suspension of multiple industry verticals that employ dosing pumps for numerous activities. As a result of the supply chain disruptions' impact on the ability of manufacturers to acquire new contracts and the rise in inflation and raw material and energy instability, revenues for various projects and manufacturers were negatively impacted.



Segmentation:

Due to its Adaptability and Acceptance in Crucial Applications, Peristaltic Pump Enjoys a Dominant Market Share

Based on type, the market is divided into diaphragm pump, peristaltic pump, solenoid pump, plunger pump, hydraulic pump, and others.

Pumps with Upto 50 L/min Flow Rate will Rule the Market as a Result of Widespread Adoption in Expanding Industries

Based on flow rate, the market is trifurcated into upto 50 (L/min), 51 to 100 (L/min), and more than 100 (L/min).

Owing to the Crucial Function of Pumps, the Oil & Gas Industry will Dominate the Market

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into oil & gas, water & wastewater, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others.

Water management operators can now better control and monitor peak flow times due to the growth of data automation tools and digital technologies such as SCADA in pumps for water and wastewater treatment. Pumps are more in demand for the water & wastewater industries during the projection period due to high water quality and wastewater management in developed and emerging countries.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Dominates the Market Due to Increasing Economies

The product sales are primarily concentrated in Asia Pacific. Significant economic expansion is blamed for the market dominance as it increased the need for water management. The chemical industry's top markets are South Korea, Taiwan, China, and India. BASF report states that China is one of the major contributors to the chemical business and will witness growth of 6.3% in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



Aiming to Deliver Effective Products, Key Participants are Concentrating on Enhancing their Product Portfolio

The global market is fragmented, and numerous major players are active on a global scale. There are approximately 5–6 major players in the market who are active and present across the globe. A number of important players are working in the industry and bringing product enhancement to produce effective items as long as they maintain their market position.

The D25+care dosing pump was added by Dosatron to its D25 product line in January 2022. A new generation of the D25 product section has been introduced with the pump, which offers precise dosage treatment for drinking water.



Key Industry Development:

November 2022: Grundfos completed the construction of a new production line of dosing pumps in Fresno, California. The new production line is outfitted with upgraded sensors, drivers, and electronic technology to meet the increasing demand for customer requirements and capacity.



List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report:

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH (Germany)

ProMinent (Germany)

Verder Liquid B.V. (U.K.)

Seko (Italy)

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (U.K.)

Grundfos (Denmark)

Netzsch Pumps (Germany)

Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan)

SPX Flow (U.S.)

Blue White Pumps (U.S.)





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions & Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Insight on Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Dosing Pump Market

Global Dosing Pump Market (USD Billion), Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Diaphragm Pump Peristaltic Pumps Solenoid Pumps Plunger Pump Hydraulic Pump Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Flow Rate (L/min) Upto 50 51 to 100 More than 100 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Oil & Gas Water & Wastewater Pharmaceuticals Chemicals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis Company Market Share Analysis, 2021



Company Profile



Business Overview Product Application, & Services Recent Developments Financials (Based on Availability)



Continued…





