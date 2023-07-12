U.S. Fertility Clinics Market to 2028: Increasing Awareness of Fertility Treatments Drives Growth

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Fertility Clinics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. market for fertility clinic services was estimated at $7.9 billion in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% to reach $16.8 billion by the end of 2028.

The U.S. fertility clinic market is in a crucial phase of transformation. There is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding surrogacy and sperm donations, sometimes resulting in legal action due to inappropriate use of clinic consent forms. Using assisted reproductive technology (ART) to help women have babies is becoming more common but is still not very common compared to how many people want to use it. According to Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, in the U.S., about 2% of all babies born each year are conceived with the help of ART.



Increasing awareness of fertility treatments as well as advances in technology and genetic testing are driving the growth of the market. According to the CDC's 2020 Fertility Clinic Success Rates Report, 326,468 ART cycles were performed in the U.S. at 449 reporting clinics. The number of ART cycles initiated rose from 163,045 cycles in 2011 to 326,468 in 2020. The number of egg banking cycles has also shown substantial growth, increasing from 11,116 in 2011 to 123,304 in 2020.



Two other trends driving the demand for fertility clinics are the increasing average age of new mothers and the increasing incidence of obesity. In addition, the rising number of single mothers and the growing LGBTQ population has stimulated the demand for specialized fertility techniques.

In this report, the market is segmented into ART, diagnostic services and surgeries. ART services are further segmented into in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor eggs, donor sperm, surrogacy and gamete intrafallopian transfer. Diagnostic services are segmented into hormone evaluation, semen analysis and new patient consultations.



The market for fertility clinics is a somewhat fragmented one, with 11 large players accounting for 17.2% of the market. Major players include CNY Fertility Center, Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine (CCRM), Boston IVF LLC, New Hope Fertility Clinic, Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey and NYU Langone Fertility Center.



ART accounted for a 79% share of the market for fertility clinics in 2022. The diagnostic services segment accounted for 15% of the market in 2022, while the surgeries segment accounted for 6%.



Market challenges include the lack of insurance coverage for infertility treatments, the risks of ART, and the high costs and failure rates of IVF.

Companies Mentioned

Boston Ivf LLC

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Cny Fertility Center

Fertility Center of Illinois

Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center

Mayo Clinic Assisted Reproductive Technologies

New Hope Fertility Center

Nyu Langone Fertility Center

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey

Shady Grove Fertility-Rockville

Ucsf Center for Reproductive Health

Report Includes

37 tables

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the U.S. market for fertility clinic services

Analyses of the regional market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Discussion of the major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges, technology advancements, and the U.S. regulations and policies for fertility clinic services, which will shape the market as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the U.S. fertility clinics market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of service and end-user

Discussion on cause of infertility and stages of fertility treatment along with the improved safety and efficacy of assisted reproductive technology

Examination of the critical market characteristics of the fertility market, including technological developments, the value chain, market dynamics, and key market trends

Insight into the recent structure of the industry, regulatory aspects, increasing investment on R&D activities, market development strategies, and company value share analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Introduction

Service Definition

Services and Treatments

Causes of Infertility

Diagnosis Services

Stages of Fertility Treatment

Key Participants in the Market Value Chain

Chapter 5 Emerging Trends in the U.S. Fertility Clinic Market

Overview

Advances in Reproductive Technologies

Artificial Intelligence

Stem Cell Treatment

Cryopreservation

Intervaginal Culture Devices

Laser-Assisted Hatching

Ovarian Platelet-Rich Plasma Treatment

Preimplantation Genetic Testing

Growing Focus on Lgbtq+ Family Building

Increasing Emphasis on Patient-Centric Care

Expanding Insurance Coverage

Internet and Fertility

Chapter 6 Market Dynamics

Introduction

Market Drivers

Age and Infertility

Single Mothers

Obesity

Cultural Shifts

LGBTQ Community

Reimbursement and Benefits

Market Challenges

Lack of Insurance Coverage

Legal and Ethical Dilemmas

Risks Related to Art

Economic Barriers

Market Opportunities

Increase Access to Infertility Care

Medical Tourism

Covid-19's Impact on the U.S. Fertility Clinics Market

Chapter 7 U.S. Fertility Clinics Market by Type

Chapter 8 U.S. Market for Fertility Drugs

Chapter 9 U.S. Fertility Clinics Market by End-user

Chapter 10 Regulatory Aspects

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rsnoow

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment