Global Digital PCR Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2023 & 2024-2028F

Global Digital PCR Market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period 2024-2028

This can be ascribed to the increasing prevalence of various types of cancer like blood cancer, lung cancer, and brain tumor and the surge in demand for healthcare expenditure of people in developing countries.

Besides, the growing demand for early and accurate diagnosis of various diseases across the globe has significantly increased the demand for molecular diagnostics, thereby supporting the growth of the global digital PCR market. Additionally, advancements in digital PCR technology and an increasing number of product launches increased the demand for the digital PCR market for the forecast period.

The demand in research and development activities for developing advancement in PCR technology and rising collaboration agreements between companies for the development of digital PCR boost the global digital PCR market for the forecast period.



Rising Adoption of Digital PCR Devices



Despite the rising incidence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders across the globe and the increasing prevalence of these conditions in emerging countries, the adoption of digital PCR techniques is limited in urban regions.

However, initiatives taken by leading players to enhance awareness about digital PCR availability, increasing investments and initiatives by government organizations for the diagnosis of different chronic diseases, and the establishment of a strong distribution network will boost the overall market growth in the forecast period.

Additionally, advancement in Digital PCR technology, along with droplet, and chip-based PCR, among others, is expected to create new prospects for market growth in the coming years. Besides, the increasing adoption of Digital PCR in laboratories for the detection of genetic mutation detection of pathogens, among others, is expected to support market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, growing product applications in food microbiology and veterinary medicine will propel the digital PCR market in the forecast period.

Moreover, the sudden outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the widespread use of different types of PCR devices in COVID-19 testing have created new prospects for the growth of different types of PCR markets, including the digital PCR market. In 2022, a total of 96,091,120 COVID-19 Cases were counted in the United States.



Rising Fund for Research and Development Activities in the Digital PCR



Due to the COVID19 pandemic, an unexpected demand was increased for Digital PCR in the healthcare and research institute sector. The pandemic has played an important role in enhancing the digital PCR market growth. The prevalence of infectious diseases like cancer has also increased, which accounts for the need for the diagnosis and detection of the disease.

For this reason, funding in the research and development sector has also increased. Increased funding for R&D activities that include the use of digital PCR and Chip-based PCR for different purposes is expected to increase its use and open up new opportunities for global market expansion during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Digital PCR Market.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Genetron Holdings Limited

Naveris, Inc.

SAGA Diagnostics

Precigenome LLC

Report Scope:



Digital PCR Market, By Type:

Digital Droplet PCR

Chip Based on Digital PCR

Others

Digital PCR Market, By Component:

Systems

Kits and Assays

Reagents

Consumables

Digital PCR Market, By Application:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Rare Diseases

Reproductive Genetics

Others

Digital PCR Market, By End User:

Academic and Research Institutions

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

