Global Autonomous Ships Strategic Business Insigts 2023: Autonomous Docking Presenting Solutions to Complex Problems

The global market for Autonomous Ships estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Autonomous Ships market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- Global Autonomous Ships Market under the COVID-19 Lens
- Competitive Scenario
- Autonomous Ships - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Increasing Sea-Based Trade and Tourism Drives Growth of the Global Autonomous Ships Market: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Global Autonomous Ships Market by Ship Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial and Defense
- Analysis by Autonomy
- Global Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Partial Automation, Fully Autonomous, and Remote Operations
- Analysis by End-Use
- Global Autonomous Ships Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Line Fit, and Retrofit
- Regional Analysis
- World Autonomous Ships Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Autonomous Ships Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Europe, Canada, Rest of World, and Japan
- China Aims at Being Leading Autonomous Shipping Country
- An Insight into Autonomous Ships
- Autonomous Vessels: A Brief Note
- Regulating Autonomous Vessels
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Sailing Towards Autonomous Shipping Technology
- Requirements for Sustainable Autonomous Technology Implementation
- Norway Research Institutes Pioneering Fully Automated Vessels
- Autonomous Vessels and the Maritime Industry
- Innovators in the Autonomous Vessels Industry
- Future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Sea
- Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Function: 2020
- Autonomous Docking Presenting Solutions to Complex Problems
- Severe Impact of Pandemic on Supply Chain Networks Derails Market Momentum
- Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020
- Growing Integration of Technology in Dock Management Systems
- Big Data & Cloud Technology Seek to Expand Role in Dock Management
- Global Cloud Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2021E)
- Autonomous Vessels Helping Coast Guards in Safeguarding the Waters
- Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for Autonomous Ships
- World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2020
- Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
- Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market
- Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Autonomous Ships Market
- Rising Commercial Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for Autonomous Ships
- World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
- Naval Autonomous Ships: Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case
- Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for Autonomous Naval Ships: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector
- Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
- How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2019-2021E
- Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in the US by Age Group: 2019
- Challenges Associated with Autonomous Shipping
- Autonomous Ships Pose Survival Challenge to the Shipping Sector
- Impact of Autonomous Vessels on Employment
- Flags of Convenience
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
