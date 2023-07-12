Global Autonomous Ships Strategic Business Insigts 2023: Autonomous Docking Presenting Solutions to Complex Problems

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Ships: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Autonomous Ships estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Autonomous Ships market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

BAE Systems plc

Buffalo Automation

DNV GL

Fugro

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rolls-Royce PLC

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

Sea Machines Robotics, Inc.

Vigor Industrial

Wartsila Oyj Abp

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 304 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Global Autonomous Ships Market under the COVID-19 Lens

Competitive Scenario

Autonomous Ships - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Increasing Sea-Based Trade and Tourism Drives Growth of the Global Autonomous Ships Market: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Global Autonomous Ships Market by Ship Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial and Defense

Analysis by Autonomy

Global Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Partial Automation, Fully Autonomous, and Remote Operations

Analysis by End-Use

Global Autonomous Ships Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Line Fit, and Retrofit

Regional Analysis

World Autonomous Ships Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Autonomous Ships Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Europe, Canada, Rest of World, and Japan

China Aims at Being Leading Autonomous Shipping Country

An Insight into Autonomous Ships

Autonomous Vessels: A Brief Note

Regulating Autonomous Vessels

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sailing Towards Autonomous Shipping Technology

Requirements for Sustainable Autonomous Technology Implementation

Norway Research Institutes Pioneering Fully Automated Vessels

Autonomous Vessels and the Maritime Industry

Innovators in the Autonomous Vessels Industry

Future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Sea

Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Function: 2020

Autonomous Docking Presenting Solutions to Complex Problems

Severe Impact of Pandemic on Supply Chain Networks Derails Market Momentum

Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020

Growing Integration of Technology in Dock Management Systems

Big Data & Cloud Technology Seek to Expand Role in Dock Management

Global Cloud Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2021E)

Autonomous Vessels Helping Coast Guards in Safeguarding the Waters

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for Autonomous Ships

World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2020

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market

Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Autonomous Ships Market

Rising Commercial Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for Autonomous Ships

World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Naval Autonomous Ships: Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case

Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for Autonomous Naval Ships: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector

Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2019-2021E

Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in the US by Age Group: 2019

Challenges Associated with Autonomous Shipping

Autonomous Ships Pose Survival Challenge to the Shipping Sector

Impact of Autonomous Vessels on Employment

Flags of Convenience

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

