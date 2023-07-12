Global Electromagnetic Compatibility Filtration Market Size To Worth USD 1249.52 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 5.3%

New York, United States , July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electromagnetic Compatibility Filtration Market Size is to grow from USD 745.52 Million in 2022 to USD 1249.52 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Electromagnetic compatibility filtration is the process of minimizing electromagnetic interference and ensuring the coexistence of electronic devices. EMI arises from unintentional electromagnetic energy generation, propagation, and reception, which can disrupt nearby devices. EMC filters utilize techniques like passive components, shielding, and grounding to suppress unwanted emissions and enhance immunity to external interferences. Implementing EMC filtration ensures compliance with regulatory standards, reduces signal distortions, prevents malfunctions, and maintains reliable performance in electromagnetic environments. It is crucial in industries such as telecommunications, automotive, aerospace, medical, and consumer electronics to achieve electromagnetic compatibility and minimize electromagnetic disturbances.

The common-mode segment is expected to significantly grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% during the forecast period.

Based on insertion loss, the global electromagnetic compatibility filtration market is segmented into common-mode and differential-mode. The common-mode segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period within the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filtration market. Common-mode filters are designed to attenuate noise signals that appear in both conductors of a transmission line relative to the ground. The increasing adoption of electronic devices across industries and the rise in electromagnetic interference (EMI) concerns drive the demand for common-mode filters. These filters play a crucial role in mitigating EMI and ensuring electromagnetic compatibility. Furthermore, the growing focus on compliance with regulatory standards and the need for efficient noise suppression solutions contribute to the expected growth of the common-mode segment.

The industrial automation expected to hold the largest market share of around 25.6% in 2022.

Based on application, the global electromagnetic compatibility filtration market is segmented into industrial automation, building technologies, energy & utilities, EV charging, medical, data centers, SMPS/power supplies, and others. The industrial automation segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the global electromagnetic compatibility filtration market. This is primarily due to the increasing adoption of automation technologies in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and oil and gas. Industrial automation relies heavily on electronic devices and control systems, making them vulnerable to electromagnetic interference. To ensure reliable and efficient operation, the implementation of EMC filtration solutions is crucial. Additionally, the growing focus on improving operational efficiency, productivity, and adherence to regulatory standards in industrial automation drives the demand for EMC filters in this segment.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 7.3% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period in the electromagnetic compatibility filtration market. Several factors contribute to this projection. The region's expanding industrial sector and the continuous development of advanced technologies drive the demand for EMC filtration solutions to ensure electromagnetic compatibility. The increasing investments in infrastructure development, particularly in countries like China and India, further propel the market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness about the importance of EMC compliance and the implementation of stringent regulations by governments are expected to fuel the adoption of EMC filtration in the region. Moreover, the presence of key market players and their focus on expanding their operations in Asia-Pacific contribute to the anticipated growth in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global electromagnetic compatibility filtration market include Schaffner Holdings AG, Delta Electronics, TE Connectivity, TDK Corporation, Littelfuse, Inc., Sinexcel, Schurter Holding AG, AstrodyneTDI, Soshin electric Co., Ltd., and Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global electromagnetic compatibility filtration market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Electromagnetic Compatibility Filtration Market, By Product Type

EMC Filters

Power Quality Filters

Electromagnetic Compatibility Filtration Market, By Insertion Loss

Common-Mode

Differential-Mode

Electromagnetic Compatibility Filtration Market, By Application

Industrial Automation

Building Technologies

Energy & Utilities

EV Charging

Medical

Data Centers

SMPS/Power Supplies

Others

Electromagnetic Compatibility Filtration Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



