Medicinal Benefits and Regulatory Landscape of Global Cannabis Industry: 2023-2028 Analysis

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis: The Medicinal Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report offers valuable insights into the world of cannabis, providing an in-depth analysis of its components, types, substitutes, effects on the human body, medicinal uses, and global regulations.

The report, divided into multiple sections, presents a comprehensive overview of the cannabis industry, catering to researchers, analysts, and industry professionals.

Key Highlights:

Components of Cannabis: THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) CBD (cannabidiol) CBN (cannabinol) CBG (cannabigerol) CBC (cannabichromene)

Types of Cannabis: Cannabis Sativa Cannabis Indica Cannabis Rudralis Hybrid strains

Substitutes of Cannabis: Japanese Liverwort Echinacea Electric Daisy Hop Shoots

Effects of Cannabis on the Human Body and Its Medicinal Use: How Cannabis Works in the Human Body Role of Receptors in the Human Body Impact of Cannabis on Different Body Systems Medicinal Use for Standalone Medical Conditions and Qualifying Diagnoses and Symptoms Facts and Statistics on Cannabis in North America, including Canada

Regulations of Cannabis in Top 10 Countries: The U.S. The U.K. Australia Germany Italy South Africa Mexico Netherlands Canada Singapore

Company Profiles: Cresco Labs Curaleaf Green Thumb Industries Trulieve Verano Holdings



The comprehensive report provides researchers, analysts, and industry professionals with a wealth of information on cannabis. It explores the components of cannabis, including THC, CBD, CBN, CBG, and CBC, highlighting their unique properties and potential benefits. The report also delves into the different types of cannabis and their characteristics, effects, and applications.

In addition, the report discusses substitutes for cannabis and their potential to serve similar purposes. It examines the effects of cannabis on the human body and its medicinal use for various conditions. The report also sheds light on the regulatory landscape of cannabis in the top 10 countries, providing insights into the legal frameworks governing its use.

With 35 tables and a wide range of topics covered, this report serves as a valuable resource for informed decision-making and strategic planning in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3pb28

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.