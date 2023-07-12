Global Wooden Cutlery Market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2023 to 2033, reaching a worth of US$ 308.8 Million | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wooden cutlery market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 193.2 million in 2023, driven by an increasing preference for sustainable products. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 308.8 million by 2033.



One of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the wooden cutlery market is the rise in the food service industry, including restaurants, cafes, and catering services, which can be attributed to its sustainable and aesthetic appeal, which enhances the overall dining experience. Food service establishments are embracing wooden cutlery as it aligns with their sustainability initiatives and meets the expectations of environmentally conscious customers.

Another significant factor contributing to market growth is the growing awareness regarding health and safety. Wooden cutlery is generally considered safe and hygienic for use in the food industry. It is free from harmful chemicals such as BPA (bisphenol A), unlike plastic utensils. The demand for wooden cutlery as a safe and healthy option is expected to increase, as consumers become more aware of the potential health risks associated with certain materials. This factor is driving the adoption of wooden cutlery in various food-related applications.

There is a global trend towards embracing natural and organic products in different aspects of life, including dining. Wooden cutlery fits well with this trend by offering a natural and chemical-free alternative to conventional cutlery materials. Consumers are increasingly drawn to wooden cutlery due to its organic and sustainable attributes, thus fueling market growth.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

The global wooden cutlery market was valued at US$ 184.4 million by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.2%.

The United States is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

By product, the spoons segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 4.7% in 2033.

On the basis of end-use, the food service outlets segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 5.0% in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, the wooden cutlery market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.8%.

By 2033, the market value of wooden cutlery is expected to reach US$ 308.8 million.



“Government regulations and initiatives, across the globe is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the wooden cutlery market in the near future,” - remarks an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the wooden cutlery market are Huhtamaki Group Oyj, Eco-gecko Products Inc., Dinearth Eco-Friendly Tableware, Greenwood (Dalian) Industrial Co., Ltd., Bambu LLC, Vegware Ltd., Biotrem, Bio Futura B.V., Ecoware Biodegradables Inc., Ecoriti, Vrag Fils Airlaid Pvt. Ltd., Natural Tableware, Packnwood (First Pack), Pavrex Wooden Products, and Pappco Greenware, among others.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Packnwood developed a new line of disposable wooden cutlery with enhanced strength and stability. The cutlery featured improved designs and construction to withstand various food textures and preparation methods, ensuring a reliable dining experience.

In 2021, Eco-gecko Products Inc. launched a range of compostable wooden cutlery sets for catering and events. The sets included forks, knives, and spoons made from sustainably sourced wood and were designed to enhance the dining experience while minimizing environmental impact.

In 2021, Bambu LLC launched a line of reusable wooden cutlery sets, aiming to promote sustainability and reduce single-use plastic waste. The cutlery sets were made from durable bamboo and came in convenient travel pouches, encouraging eco-friendly practices on the go.



More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global wooden cutlery market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the wooden cutlery market, the market is segmented on the basis of product (spoon, fork, and knife), by end-user (food service outlets, institutional, and household use), by sales (direct sales, distributors, retailers, and e-retail), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Key Segments Profiled in this Market:

By Product:

Spoon

Fork

Knife



By End User:

Food Service Outlets Hotels Restaurants & Cafes QSR

Institutional Cinemas Catering School & Offices Hospitals

Household Use

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributors

Retailers Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Store Discount Stores

E-retail



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The packaging team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

