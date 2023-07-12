SparingVision sells ex vivo GIRK technology to Tenpoint Therapeutics

SparingVision remains focused on in vivo genomic medicines, with SPVN20, a GIRK-based gene therapy candidate, expected to reach clinical stage in 2024

SparingVision to receive equity, milestone payments, and royalties

Paris, July 12, 2023 – SparingVision (“the Company”), a clinical-stage genomic medicine company developing vision-saving treatments for ocular diseases, today announces that it has sold its ex vivo GIRK1 technology to Tenpoint Therapeutics (“Tenpoint”).

SparingVision obtained its GIRK technology in April 2021 through the acquisition of GAMUT Therapeutics (“GAMUT”), which had developed a portfolio of products around GIRK to restore visual function in dormant cones. The acquisition added SparingVision’s second breakthrough product SPVN20 to its leading genomic medicines pipeline.

SparingVision’s core focus is on in vivo technologies and since the acquisition of GAMUT it has looked to capitalize on the potential of its ex-vivo GIRK technology. Together with the historical GAMUT shareholders, including the venture capital firm AdBio Partners, SparingVision spun these assets into a separate company called GAMUT Cell Therapeutics (“GCT”) in 2021. Under the terms of the agreement, Tenpoint has acquired GCT gaining exclusive clinical and commercial rights to the ex vivo application of the GIRK technology. In return, SparingVision becomes a minority shareholder in Tenpoint and will receive milestone payments and royalties.

GIRK technology is based on the work of Deniz Dalkara, PhD and Olivier Goureau PhD, from Institut de la Vision in Paris. SPVN20, encoding for a variant of GIRK, is an AAV vector-based product uniquely positioned to restore visual acuity and color vision in patients with late-stage retinitis pigmentosa and other inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). SPVN20 is currently undergoing IND-enabling studies with a clinical trial submission expected in early 2024.

Stéphane Boissel, President and Chief Executive Officer of SparingVision, said: “We believe that the GIRK technology has tremendous potential and this transaction with Tenpoint will help advance the development of the ex vivo GIRK technology as we remain wholly focused on our in vivo strategy. SPVN20 is an AAV gene therapy based on an IVT-permissive capsid, which aims to restore visual acuity and color vision in late-stage retinitis pigmentosa (RP) patients with dormant cones, independently of the causative genetic mutation. We look forward to advancing SPVN20 into the clinic in 2024 and we look forward to seeing seeing Tenpoint grow from strength to strength.”

**ENDS**

Contacts:

SparingVision Stéphane Boissel President and CEO Nathalie Trepo Investor Relations

nathalie.trepo@sparingvision.com Consilium Strategic Communications Amber Fennell, Genevieve Wilson, Davide Salvi +44 (0)20 3709 5700

sparingvision@consilium-comms.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About SparingVision

SparingVision is a clinical stage genomic medicines company with a mission to translate pioneering science into vision saving treatments. Leveraging its unparalleled understanding of retinal diseases, SparingVision has built the world’s most compelling portfolio of synergistic cutting-edge gene therapy and genome editing treatments for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). Both of its most advanced products, SPVN06 and SPVN20 look to go beyond single gene correction therapies to deliver new mutation agnostic treatments for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), a group of IRDs which are the leading cause of blindness globally. The Company also has a strategic collaboration with Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) to develop novel genome editing-based treatments for ocular diseases utilizing CRISPR-Cas9 technology.

SparingVision was spun out from Institut de la Vision in Paris and is backed by high-quality international investors including 4BIO Capital, AdBio Partners, Bpifrance, Fondation Voir & Entendre, Intellia Therapeutics, Jeito Capital, RD Fund (US), UPMC Enterprises, and Ysios Capital.

Visit www.sparingvision.com for more and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SparingVision.

1GIRK: G protein-coupled inwardly-rectifying potassium channel