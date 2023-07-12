Glassware Market to Hit USD 22.9 at a growth rate of 5.1 percent- Says Maximize Market Research

Pune, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pune, 10, July, 2023: Maximize Market Research, a Consumer Goods & Services business research firm has published a report on the “ Glassware Market ”. The total market opportunity for Glassware Market was USD 16.0 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at 5.1 percent CAGR through the forecast period by reaching nearly USD 22.9 Bn.



Glassware Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 16.0 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 22.9 Bn. CAGR 5.1% (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the strategies of the top players in the glassware industry with an in-depth analysis of the market segments and regions. A detailed analysis of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges is provided region-wise and segment-wise, in the Glassware Market report. It also includes figures for import/export consumption, supply and demand, price, cost, revenue, and gross margins which makes it an investor’s guide.

The data for the Glassware Market report was collected using primary and secondary research methods, which were combined to make the report authentic. The primary research conducted includes the questionnaire distribution, surveys and phone interviews with Glassware industry experts, market leaders, marketing professionals and entrepreneurs. The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the global and regional Glassware market size. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of Glassware key players in the industry.

Glassware Market Overview

The glass is an inorganic , stiff, transparent, non-crystalline and adaptable substance. Transparency, malleability, and stability and inertness are the main characteristics of glassware. Over the forecast period, it is expected that the growing residential and commercial sectors, increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle will increase the product demand.

Glassware Market Dynamics

The growing urbanization, increasing number of restaurants and growing tourism sector are driving the market growth. Tourism is majorly driving the business of the hotel and restaurant sector across the world. The hotel and restaurant sector has grown majorly in the last decade, which has increased the demand for various types of glassware goods. Online retail platforms are one of the major drivers of the market. The number of online shoppers has increased due to the availability of various products and price comparison on online shopping sites. The increase in e-commerce sales, ease in payment options, improvement in logistic services and facility to enter new international markets are also contributing to the global glassware market growth.

The fragile and moldy nature of glass is the main restraining factor for the market. The glass tableware has the problem of being easily broken and when used incorrectly, it has the potential to produce an explosion. When it is not cleaned for an extended period, it grows moldy, which is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Glassware Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific Glassware Market is expected to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles in developing countries such as China and India. China is the leading producer of glassware, which is majorly contributing to the regional market growth. The demand for glassware is increasing steadily in the food service industry and households. The manufacturers in the region are also investing highly in research and development to develop cost-effective and durable glassware.

Glassware Market Segmentation

By Material

Soda Lime Glass

Crystal Glass

Borosilicate Glass

Heat Resistant Glass

Based on Material, the Soda Lime Glass segment is expected to hold the largest Glassware Market share. Around 90 percent of the manufactured glass is soda lime glass. They are majorly used for windowpanes and glassware (bottles and jars) for beverages, food, and various other items.

By Product Type

Coffee Mug

Wine Glass

Everyday Glass

Spirit Glass

Beer Mug

Pitchers

Tea Cup

Glass Jars

Others



Based on Product Type, the Glass Jars segment held the largest Glassware market share and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The glass jars are frequently used as ornamental glass containers to serve drinks in restaurants, hotels and cafes, which is expected to drive the global market growth in the future.

By Price Point

Premium

Medium

Economy



Based on Price Point, the Medium segment is expected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period. This segment includes various glass products because most consumers prefer medium-range products that are high-quality and reasonably priced.

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Specialized Stores

Online Retail

Others

Based on Distribution Channel, the Hypermarkets and Supermarkets segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global market in the future. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets are big self-service stores that sell a wide range of glassware.

By End User

Households

Hotels and Restaurants

Corporate canteens

Café and Bars

Others



Based on End-User, the Hotels and Restaurants segment is expected to hold the largest Glassware Market share in the future. Many Hotels and Restaurants use different types of glasswares such as daily glasses, wine glasses, beer mugs, spirit glasses, food jars, pitchers and others.

Glassware Key Competitors include:

Steelite International (UK)

Villeroy & Boch AG(Germany)

Degrenne(France)

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation(Taiwan)

Garbo Glassware (China)

Shandong Huapeng Glass Co., Ltd. (China)

Ocean Glass Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Libbey Glass LLC(US)

Zrike Brands (US)

Glass Tech Life

Guangzhou Jing Huang Glassware Co, Ltd (China)

Anhui Deli Daily Glass Co., Ltd (China)

Lifetime Brands, Inc (US)

Sisecam (Turkey)

Anchor Hocking Group, Inc.(US)

Lenox Corporation (US)

Borosil Limited



Key questions answered in the Glassware Market report are:

What is Glassware?

Which market segment held the largest share of the global Glassware market in 2022?

What are the global trends in the Glassware Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Glassware Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Glassware Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Glassware Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Glassware Market?

What are the major challenges that the Glassware Market could face in the future?

Which region held the largest Glassware Market Share in 2022?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Glassware Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Glassware Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Material, Product Type, Price Point, Distribution Channel, End-User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

