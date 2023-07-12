Global Media Industry Forecast and Analysis Report 2023 Featuring Industry Leaders - Amazon, Apple, BBC, Comcast Corporation, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company, Time Warner

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Media Industry - Forecast and Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth report focuses on key markets, including broadcasting and cable TV, movies and entertainment, and publishing, providing valuable insights into industry definitions, overviews, market growth analysis, industry segmentation, and forecasts for each market.

The global media industry has undergone significant transformation in recent years, driven by digital technologies. Traditional media outlets have adapted to digital platforms, leading to the rise of online streaming services, digital publications, and social media as primary sources of content consumption. This shift has fundamentally changed the way people access and interact with media.

The television and film industry has experienced steady growth, with the global box office revenue reaching approximately $32 billion in 2020. The increasing popularity of streaming services has also contributed to the industry's growth, with global over-the-top (OTT) video revenue projected to surpass $230 billion in 2021.

Despite occasional fluctuations, such as those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global box office revenue has followed an impressive growth trajectory. In 2019, it reached a record high of approximately $42.5 billion. However, in 2020, due to widespread cinema closures and disruptions, the revenue declined significantly, amounting to around $12 billion.

Conversely, the revenue from subscription video on demand (SVOD) services reached approximately $49 billion in 2020. Major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu have experienced rapid growth, expanding their subscriber bases worldwide.

The global media industry has experienced significant growth and transformation driven by digital technologies. Streaming services, digital publications, and social media platforms have emerged as primary sources of content consumption. Our report sheds light on the industry's overall growth, trends, and forecasts up to 2026.

Furthermore, the report includes a comprehensive SWOT framework analysis, evaluating the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats within the global media industry. This analysis helps identify areas for improvement, potential growth opportunities, and challenges to overcome.

Additionally, a thorough Porter's Five Forces strategy analysis assesses the competitive landscape of the global media industry. Factors such as the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, competitive rivalry, and the threat of new entrants and substitutes are carefully examined.

The report dives into key markets, including Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Each market is individually analyzed in terms of industry overview, market growth analysis, industry segmentation, and industry forecasts for broadcasting and cable TV, movies and entertainment, and publishing.

Moreover, our report provides an in-depth analysis of major players within the global media industry, including Amazon, Apple, BBC, Comcast Corporation, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company, Time Warner, and many others.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

Section 1: Analysis of the Global Media Industry

A. Market Analysis - Global Media Industry

A.1 Industry Definition

A.2 Industry Overview

A.3 Market Growth Analysis

A.4 Industry Segmentation

A.5 Global Media Industry: Forecast

B. Global Media Industry: SWOT Framework Analysis

B.1 Strengths to Focus on

B.2 Weaknesses to Overcome

B.3 Opportunities to Exploit

B.4 Threats to Overcome

C. Global Media Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

D. Global Media Industry - Key Markets (Each market is analyzed through an industry overview, market growth analysis, industry segmentation and an industry forecast)

Section 2: Analysis of the Global Broadcasting and Cable TV Industry

A. Market Analysis - Global Broadcasting and Cable TV Industry

A.1 Industry Definition

A.2 Industry Overview

A.3 Market Growth Analysis

A.4 Industry Segmentation

A.5 Global Broadcasting and Cable TV Industry: Forecast

B. Global Broadcasting and Cable TV Industry: SWOT Framework Analysis

B.1 Strengths to Focus on

B.2 Weaknesses to Overcome

B.3 Opportunities to Exploit

B.4 Threats to Overcome

C. Global Broadcasting and Cable TV Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

C.1 Introduction

C.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

C.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

C.4 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

C.5 Threat of New Entrants

C.6 Threat of Substitutes

D. Global Broadcasting and Cable TV Industry - Key Markets (Each market is analyzed through an industry overview, market growth analysis, industry segmentation and an industry forecast)

Section 3: Analysis of the Global Movies and Entertainment Industry

A. Market Analysis - Global Movies and Entertainment Industry

A.1 Industry Definition

A.2 Industry Overview

A.3 Market Growth Analysis

A.4 Industry Segmentation

A.5 Global Movies and Entertainment Industry: Forecast

B. Global Movies and Entertainment Industry: SWOT Framework Analysis

B.1 Strengths to Focus on

B.2 Weaknesses to Overcome

B.3 Opportunities to Exploit

B.4 Threats to Overcome

C. Global Movies and Entertainment Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

D. Global Movies and Entertainment Industry - Key Markets (Each market is analyzed through an industry overview, market growth analysis, industry segmentation and an industry forecast)

Section 4: Analysis of the Global Publishing Industry

A. Market Analysis - Global Publishing Industry

A.1 Industry Definition

A.2 Industry Overview

A.3 Market Growth Analysis

A.4 Industry Segmentation

A.5 Global Publishing Industry: Forecast

B. Global Publishing Industry: SWOT Framework Analysis

B.1 Strengths to Focus on

B.2 Weaknesses to Overcome

B.3 Opportunities to Exploit

B.4 Threats to Overcome

C. Global Publishing Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

D. Global Publishing Industry - Key Markets (Each market is analyzed through an industry overview, market growth analysis, industry segmentation and an industry forecast)

Analysis of the Major Players

Amazon

Apple

Asahi Broadcasting Corporation

Avex Group Holdings Inc.

Axel Springer SE

Azbooka-Atticus Publishing Group

BCE Inc. (Bell Canada)

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

British Broadcasting Corporation

CBS

Channel Four Television Corporation

China Central Television

China Film Group Corporation

China Publishing Group

Comcast Corporation

Corus Entertainment Inc.

Dharma Productions

Doordarshan

Downtown Filmes

Eros International Media Limited

ESPN

Fox Corporation

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc.

Gannett Co., Inc.

Heyday Films

Hitotsubashi Group

Hunan TV & Broadcast

ITV Plc

Kodansha Ltd.

Korean Broadcasting System

Lagardere SCA

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation

Nanfang Media Group

Netflix

New York Times

Nikkei Inc.

Nippon Television Holdings, Inc.

Oxford University Press

Paramount Global

Pearson Plc

People's Daily

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Reliance

Rogers Communications, Inc.

Shanghai Media Group

Sky Group

Sony Corporation

Sport1 Medien AG

TBS Holdings

Television Francaise 1 (TF1)

The Walt Disney Company

Thomson Reuters

Time Warner

Toho Co., Ltd.

TV Globo

Vivendi S.A.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc

Yash Raj Films

