New Report Analyzes the Pros, Cons, and Future of Japan's My Number System

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Challenges and Opportunities of the "My Number" System in Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an overview of the development of the My Number system, looks into its pros and cons, and examines its future developments.

My Number is a national identification system implemented in Japan. Japanese residents can apply for a My Number card at local government offices, which contains their basic personal information and can serve as a form of personal identification.

As of November 2022, a total of 67.84 million cards have been issued, with over 53% of the population holding a My Number card. However, while the number of applications continues to reach new heights each year, challenges such as concerns over personal data leaks and issues related to convenience in the application process remain to be resolved.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Background

2. How My Number System Works

3. The Implementation of My Number System

4. Challenges of the My Number System

5. Future Development



Additional Information

The Front and Back Illustrations of the My Number Card

Issuance of My Number Card, 2016 - 2022

Application Rate of My Number Cards by Different Age Groups

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9848w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.