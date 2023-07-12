Daktronics, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

BROOKINGS, S.D., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) today reported fiscal year and fourth quarter 2023 results.



Fiscal 2023 financial highlights:

Record sales of $754.2 million for the 2023 fiscal year and $209.9 million for the fourth quarter, up 23.4 percent and 29.4 percent compared to the 2022 fiscal year and fourth quarter, respectively

Gross profit levels improved to 20.1 percent of sales for fiscal year 2023 as compared to 19.1 percent of sales for fiscal 2022 and improved to 24.8 percent from 18.5 percent for the fourth quarters of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively

Supply chain stabilization and temporary investments in inventory and capacity contributed to more effective and efficient production and order fulfillment starting late in the 2023 second quarter through the end of the fiscal year

Increased net sales coupled with strategic pricing adjustments and prudent expense management resulted in operating income of $21.4 million for the 2023 fiscal year and $18.3 million for the fourth quarter

Adjusted operating income ( 1) was $26.0 million for the 2023 fiscal year an increase from $4.0 million for the 2022 fiscal year

was $26.0 million for the 2023 fiscal year an increase from $4.0 million for the 2022 fiscal year The events and conditions that gave rise to substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern were resolved

Fiscal 2024 starting with product order backlog at $401 million(2)



Reflection on FY2023

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, “Thanks to all of our stakeholders, especially customers, employees and suppliers, Daktronics has emerged from the challenges of the last three years strategically renewed, operationally focused, and financially sound. Our teams came together to take decisive and deliberate actions to improve our customers' experience while increasing our profitability and working capital levels through the past's dynamic and challenging operating environment. Fiscal 2023 was an incredibly positive transition year and our successful navigation on multiple fronts positions us for long-term success. Fiscal 2023 performance is a testimony to the resiliency and strength of our diversified markets, teams, and innovation.”

Outlook for FY2024 and Beyond

Our priorities for fiscal 2024 include:

Growing the business profitably while generating cash through working capital management, strategic pricing adjustments, product mix changes, and careful expense management

Improving operational efficiency to lower costs, reduce lead times, and improve the customer experience

Developing additional markets for new customer types and channels and growing in traditional markets

Developing more robust integrated business planning systems to improve data available for decision making

Investing in high-return projects and technologies, including digital technologies for both internal and customer facing uses



Kurtenbach added, “As we look ahead, we expect growth in the global use of audio-visual communication systems in both traditional and in new applications. We are poised to capture this market growth and maintain or grow our leading market position by offering best in class technologies and services to both our traditional customers as well as new and adjacent markets. We continue to closely monitor the ever-evolving geopolitical and global economic environment to ensure we are able to quickly adjust our resources and market approaches to maintain profitability throughout various cycles. We believe this will set the stage for a strong fiscal 2024 and look forward to continued growth of sales and expansion of operating income.”

Fourth Quarter and Year to Date Results

Orders for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 37.2 percent as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 primarily due to the record number of multimillion-dollar orders in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 driven by pent-up demand after COVID. In addition, during fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, customers placed orders earlier than historical patterns to secure our manufacturing capacity for their future deliveries. As a result of improved supply chain conditions, this pattern did not repeat during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Orders for the full fiscal 2023 year decreased 19.5 percent as compared to fiscal 2022 for the same reasons. The unusual demand level in fiscal 2022 was not expected to be repeated in fiscal 2023.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased by 29.4 percent as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Net sales for fiscal 2023 increased 23.4 percent as compared to fiscal 2022. Sales growth was driven by the conversion of our strong backlog, improved stabilization of supply chains, and increased manufacturing capacity.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 24.8 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to 18.5 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 20.1 percent for fiscal 2023 as compared to 19.1 percent in the prior year. The increase in gross profit percentage for both comparative periods was primarily due to strategic pricing actions implemented in late fiscal year 2022 and the beginning of fiscal year 2023, along with increased productivity starting late in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 due to fewer supply chain and operational disruptions and investments in capacity. These improvements were partially offset by higher material, component, freight and labor costs through fiscal 2023. Other factors impacting gross profit in fiscal 2022 included ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflationary challenges in materials, freight and personnel related costs, the difference in sales mix between periods, and increases in warranty reserves for inflation.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $33.9 million compared to $30.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 12.0 percent. Operating expenses were $130.0 million for the full fiscal 2023 year as compared to $112.7 million for the full fiscal 2022 year, an increase of 15.4 percent. Operating expenses for the year increased for compensation and staffing, marketing expenses, other expense growth, and approximately $4.5 million of one-time professional fees related to the going concern and other consulting activities.

The above changes resulted in an operating margin of 8.7 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to breakeven for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and operating income as a percentage of sales of 2.8 percent for fiscal 2023 as compared to 0.7 percent for fiscal 2022.

Other non-cash expenses incurred during the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter and year were related to a $4.5 million impairment charge for an investment in an affiliate relating to changes in the forecasted timing of cash flow generation.

The $8.2 million tax benefit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was primarily a result of the reversal of a $13.0 million valuation allowance as a result of the removal of the going concern assessment. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2023 was 48.7 percent. The effective income tax rate for fiscal 2023 was impacted due to valuation allowances on equity investments and on foreign net operating losses in Ireland, goodwill impairment, state taxes, and a mix of taxes in foreign countries where the tax rate is higher than in the U.S. as well as prior year provision to return adjustments reduced in part by tax benefits from permanent tax credits. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 was 46.6 percent resulting from the tax benefit of permanent tax credits reduced by valuation allowances, various permanent tax adjustments and state taxes and prior year provision to return adjustments.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

During the fourth quarter and year of fiscal 2023, we generated $24.5 million and $15.0 million from operations, respectively. Inventory dropped from the peak levels at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and are expected to approach more normalized levels as supply chain disruptions continue to ease and order backlog is fulfilled. Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $25.2 million as of April 29, 2023, and $17.8 million was borrowed on our previous bank credit line for cash and letters of credit. At the end of the 2023 fiscal year, our working capital ratio was 1.6 to 1. We used $3.6 million and $25.4 million for purchases of property and equipment to improve production capacity for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and for the full fiscal 2023 year, respectively.

(1) Adjusted operating income is not a measure defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), and our methodology for determining adjusted operating income may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining measures for operating performance. See the reconciliation table for more details.

(2) Orders and backlog are not measures defined by GAAP, and our methodology for determining orders and backlog may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining their orders and backlog amounts. For more information related to backlog, see Part I, Item 1. Business of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30 2022.

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Net sales $ 209,862 $ 162,203 $ 754,196 $ 610,970 Cost of sales 157,718 132,266 602,841 494,273 Gross profit 52,144 29,937 151,355 116,697 Operating expenses: Selling 14,789 14,063 56,655 51,075 General and administrative 10,758 8,463 38,747 32,563 Product design and development 8,334 7,730 29,989 29,013 Goodwill impairment — — 4,576 — 33,881 30,256 129,967 112,651 Operating Income (loss) 18,263 (319 ) 21,388 4,046 Nonoperating (expense) income: Interest income (expense), net (199 ) 37 (920 ) 171 Other expense, net (4,876 ) (496 ) (7,211 ) (3,109 ) (Loss) income before income taxes 13,188 (778 ) 13,257 1,108 Income tax (benefit) expense (8,211 ) 339 6,455 516 Net (loss) income $ 21,399 $ (1,117 ) $ 6,802 $ 592 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 45,659 44,963 45,404 45,188 Diluted 45,910 44,963 45,521 45,326 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.47 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.01





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,982 $ 17,143 Restricted cash 708 865 Marketable securities 534 4,020 Accounts receivable, net 109,979 101,099 Inventories 149,448 134,392 Contract assets 46,789 41,687 Current maturities of long-term receivables 1,215 2,798 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,676 14,963 Income tax receivables 326 603 Total current assets 342,657 317,570 Property and equipment, net 72,147 66,765 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 264 1,490 Goodwill 3,239 7,927 Intangibles, net 1,136 1,472 Debt issuance costs 3,866 — Investment in affiliates and other assets 27,928 32,321 Deferred income taxes 16,867 13,331 TOTAL ASSETS $ 468,104 $ 440,876





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(in thousands)

April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 (unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 67,522 $ 76,313 Contract liabilities 91,549 90,393 Accrued expenses 36,005 34,959 Warranty obligations 12,228 11,621 Income taxes payable 2,859 408 Total current liabilities 210,163 213,694 Long-term warranty obligations 20,313 17,257 Long-term contract liabilities 13,096 10,998 Other long-term obligations 5,709 7,076 Line of credit 17,750 — Deferred income taxes 195 287 Total long-term liabilities 57,063 35,618 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 63,023 61,794 Additional paid-in capital 50,259 48,372 Retained earnings 103,410 96,608 Treasury stock, at cost (10,285 ) (10,285 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,529 ) (4,925 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 200,878 191,564 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 468,104 $ 440,876





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Year Ended April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 6,802 $ 592 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,993 15,394 Gain on sale of property, equipment and other assets (691 ) (743 ) Share-based compensation 2,027 1,973 Equity in loss of affiliates 3,332 2,970 Provision (recovery) for credit losses accounts, net 1,009 (286 ) Deferred income taxes, net (3,633 ) (1,555 ) Non-cash impairment changes 9,049 — Change in operating assets and liabilities (19,864 ) (45,380 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15,024 (27,035 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (25,385 ) (20,376 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 822 885 Purchases of marketable securities — (4,045 ) Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities 3,490 — Purchases of equity and loans to equity investees (4,315 ) (7,848 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,388 ) (31,384 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings on notes payable 378,694 46,801 Payments on notes payable (360,944 ) (46,801 ) Debt issuance costs (991 ) — Borrowings on long-term obligations 1,233 — Principal payments on long-term obligations (305 ) (200 ) Payments for common shares repurchased — (3,184 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 21 8 Tax payments related to RSU issuances (140 ) (200 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 17,568 (3,576 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (522 ) (399 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 6,682 (62,394 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 18,008 80,402 End of period $ 24,690 $ 18,008





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 Dollar

Change Percent

Change April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Net Sales: Commercial $ 43,458 $ 46,872 $ (3,414 ) (7.3 )% $ 170,590 $ 154,211 $ 16,379 10.6 % Live Events 91,530 48,266 43,264 89.6 284,900 199,106 85,794 43.1 High School Park and Recreation 35,621 27,454 8,167 29.7 141,748 111,816 29,932 26.8 Transportation 18,509 20,273 (1,764 ) (8.7 ) 72,306 62,707 9,599 15.3 International 20,744 19,338 1,406 7.3 84,652 83,130 1,522 1.8 $ 209,862 $ 162,203 $ 47,659 29.4 % $ 754,196 $ 610,970 $ 143,226 23.4 % Orders: Commercial $ 38,902 $ 49,218 $ (10,316 ) (21.0 )% $ 158,028 $ 192,917 $ (34,889 ) (18.1 )% Live Events 65,890 144,275 (78,385 ) (54.3 ) 259,653 313,940 (54,287 ) (17.3 ) High School Park and Recreation 47,345 49,059 (1,714 ) (3.5 ) 144,919 156,305 (11,386 ) (7.3 ) Transportation 20,939 21,139 (200 ) (0.9 ) 66,751 77,993 (11,242 ) (14.4 ) International 6,473 22,138 (15,665 ) (70.8 ) 51,603 104,916 (53,313 ) (50.8 ) $ 179,549 $ 285,829 $ (106,280 ) (37.2 )% $ 680,954 $ 846,071 $ (165,117 ) (19.5 )%





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended April 29,

2023 April 30, 2022 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ 15,024 $ (27,035 ) Purchases of property and equipment (25,385 ) (20,376 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 822 885 Free cash flow $ (9,539 ) $ (46,526 )

In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.





Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (loss)*

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 Operating income (loss) (GAAP Measure) $ 18,263 $ (319 ) $ 21,388 $ 4,046 Plus goodwill impairment — — 4,576 — Adjusted operating income (loss) (non-GAAP measure) $ 18,263 $ (319 ) $ 25,964 $ 4,046