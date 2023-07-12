Frozen Pizza Market Size Will Surpass $29.8 Billion by 2030 at 5.5% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Frozen Pizza Market is valued at USD 20.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 29.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



The market for Frozen Pizza has risen significantly become more well-known, due to convenience, rising demand for ready-to-eat foods, a variety of products, higher quality, and lower prices. However, the market is also constrained by a number of obstacles, such as perceptions of lesser quality, competition from fresh and delivery pizzas, a lack of customizing choices, health risks, storage issues, price constraints, and seasonal variations in demand. Manufacturers must concentrate on changing consumer attitudes, providing healthier alternatives, adjusting to a diversity of preferences, improving packaging sustainability, and consistently inventing to satisfy shifting consumer tastes if they want to continue expanding and overcoming these obstacles.

Frozen Pizza has become incredibly popular and a global culinary symbol over the past few decades. People of all ages and ethnicities enjoy it because it is chewy and crispy with a topping of marinara and cheese that is loved all around the world. Even if guests have a great deal of respect for the cuisine, the recipe is still difficult. Frozen Pizza sales may rise and continue to give consumers quick and filling supper options by identifying and fixing these problems.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for Frozen Pizza, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the Frozen Pizza market growth over the forecast period. There is an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat foods as a result of changing consumer preferences and hectic schedules. Frozen Pizzas are a popular choice among customers searching for quick and easy eating options because they provide a ready-made meal that can be swiftly prepared and consumed.

Demand for Frozen Pizzas free of gluten and other allergens is increasing due to consumers with special dietary needs or food allergies. Manufacturers offer gluten-free crusts made from alternative grains as well as pizzas free of common sensitivities including dairy, soy, and nuts.

North America dominates the market, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period. This can be attributed to things like busy lifestyles, convenience, and a need for quick and easy supper options. Several factors, such as high consumer demand for quick and easy-to-eat food options, a thriving frozen food industry, and a culture that values pizza as a common entrée, all contribute to the region's successful performance. Its top revenue ranking can be attributed to the existence of well-known Frozen Pizza brands as well as the large range of flavors and alternatives offered in the North American market.

Market Dynamics

Increased Convenience Promotes Market Growth

Increased consumer convenience is one of the main market factors driving the growth of the Frozen Pizza market. Convenience has emerged as a key consideration in consumer purchasing decisions as a result of busy lifestyles and time restraints. Pizzas from the freezer offer a convenient meal option that takes little time to prepare. It appeals to busy people and families looking for quick and easy meal options to be able to have a hot and delicious pizza available in a matter of minutes. Convenience has also been increased by the growth of e-commerce and online platforms, which make it simple for customers to order their preferred Frozen Pizzas and have them delivered right to their door.

Innovation and flavor variety Drives the Market

The Frozen Pizza industry is expanding as a result of innovation and flavor variety in pizzas. By delivering novel and intriguing options that go beyond conventional flavors, crust varieties, and toppings, brands are always pushing the envelope. Customers are looking for distinctive and cutting-edge combinations that satisfy their changing tastes and preferences. Due to this dynamic, frozen gourmet and specialty pizzas have begun to appear. These pizzas provide a pleasurable and upscale dining experience. Brands can capture consumers' attention, keep one step ahead of the competition, and fuel development in the dynamic and ever-evolving Frozen Pizza market by consistently innovating and increasing their flavour profiles, crust variations, and toppings.

Top Players in the Global Frozen Pizza Market

Bellisio Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Hansen Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Nestle SA (Switzerland)

One Planet Pizza (UK)

Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)

McCain Foods Ltd. (Canada)

Oetker GmbH (Germany)

California Pizza Kitchen Inc. (U.S.)

Atkins Nutritionals Inc. (U.S.)

Freiberger Lebensmittel Gmbh Co. (Germany)

Top Trends in Global Frozen Pizza Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see is that gourmet Frozen Pizza options are becoming more and more popular among consumers. The popularity of artisanal crusts, innovative flavor combinations, and premium ingredients is rising. In response, manufacturers have introduced high-end Frozen Pizzas that are made to appease customers with discerning tastes.

As people's awareness of their health increases, there is a growing trend in the Frozen Pizza market for healthier alternatives. Consumers are looking for alternatives with whole grain crusts, organic ingredients, and minimal sodium and fat content. Additionally, the popularity of plant-based diets has led to the creation of Frozen Pizzas with vegetable, dairy-free cheese, and animal-free toppings.

Top Report Findings

Based on Crust Type, Regular thin-crust pizzas are preferred by a sizable majority of consumers due to their adaptability and balanced ratio of dough to toppings. Regular thin-crust pizzas have gained popularity due to their wide appeal and capacity to accommodate a variety of topping options, making them a popular choice among fans of Frozen Pizza.

Based on Toppings, Vegetable toppings will dominate the market during Forecast Period. The market for vegetable toppings is expanding quickly due to their distinct flavor and taste, as well as their lower fat level when compared to other toppings. The demand for various vegetable toppings is also being boosted by consumers' growing propensity to try out novel and distinctive topping options. Frozen Pizzas with vegetable toppings are anticipated to experience considerable growth in response to the rising demand for vegetarian and vegan options.

Based on the Distribution Channel, The HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants & Catering) distribution channel leads and dominates the Frozen Pizza business. This can be attributable to the extensive availability of Frozen Pizzas in lodging facilities, dining venues, and catering businesses that serve a sizable clientele. For customers wishing to enjoy Frozen Pizzas as part of their dining-out experiences or for events and gatherings, HoReCa channels offer simplicity and accessibility.

Based on Size, Regular-sized pizzas are expected to dominate the market because of their adaptability and suitability for consumption by one person or small groups. Regular-size pizzas are preferred by a variety of customers because they strike a balance between convenience and amount quantity.

Top Players Generates Nearly Half the Total of the Global Frozen Pizza Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Frozen Pizza market are technology providers such as Bellisio Foods Inc. (U.S.), Hansen Foods Inc. (U.S.), Nestle SA (Switzerland), One Planet Pizza (UK), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), McCain Foods Ltd. (Canada), Oetker GmbH (Germany), California Pizza Kitchen Inc. (U.S.), Atkins Nutritionals Inc. (U.S.), Freiberger Lebensmittel Gmbh Co. (Germany).

The HoReCa Distribution Channel Dominates Due to its Serving as a Convenient and Reliable Avenue for Meeting the Demand for Frozen Pizzas in the Hospitality and Food Service Industry

HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants & Catering) Distribution Channel is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. It includes a broad range of businesses in the hospitality and food service industries, such as lodging facilities, dining venues, coffee shops, and catering services. The HoReCa channel, which provides clients with quick and delectable lunch options, is essential in supplying the need for Frozen Pizzas. In order to offer a good dinner fast and effectively, these establishments rely on Frozen Pizzas as a flexible and time-saving alternative.

The HoReCa Distribution Channel's capacity to accommodate various consumer wants and preferences is one of its main benefits. Frozen Pizza is frequently offered as a client favorite on the menus of hotels and restaurants. Frozen Pizzas offer a flexible alternative that can be tailored with a range of toppings to suit varied preferences, whether it's a quick snack, a simple lunch for busy visitors, or a part of a special event or buffet. Businesses events and gatherings, catering businesses frequently use Frozen Pizzas since they are simple to make in large quantities and can feed a lot of people at once.

Additionally, benefited by the expansion of the hotel and tourism industries is the HoReCa channel. The need for Frozen Pizzas grows along with the expansion of hotels, eateries, and catering businesses. The HoReCa channel offers a stable and dependable market for Frozen Pizza brands as more people dine out, travel, and attend events. Additionally, alliances and partnerships between producers of Frozen Pizza and HoReCa businesses allow companies to broaden their market, raise their level of awareness, and build trusting bonds with significant figures in the hospitality sector.

Global Frozen Pizza Market Segmentation

By Crust Type

Regular Thin Crust

Extra Thin

Crust Deep-Dish

Others

By Topping

Meat Topping

Vegetable Topping

By Distribution Channel

HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, & Catering)

Online

Offline





By Size

Regular

Medium

Large





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 20.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 29.8 Billion CAGR 5.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Bellisio Foods Inc., Hansen Foods Inc., Nestle SA, One Planet Pizza, Daiya Foods Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Oetker GmbH, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Freiberger Lebensmittel Gmbh Co.

