Global Protein Assays Market Industry Research 2023: Rigorous R&D in Proteomics and Advancements in Cancer Diagnostics Drive Growth - Competition, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2028

Global protein assays market will undergo vigorous growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028

The principal factor behind this market growth is the rigorous research and development taking place in proteomics. For example, a brand-new category of synthetic peptides, better known as mini proteins, was developed by some scientists working at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore in June 2022. According to a few researchers, these mini proteins have the potential to neutralize SARS-CoV-2-like viruses.

Moreover, based on work from the journal Nature Chemical Biology, it has come into the picture that these mini proteins can inhibit the virus from entering the host cell. Also, they can clutch the virus particles together to deteriorate their ability to cause infection. This progress in research can positively impact the growth of the global protein assay market.



During the forecast period, the market expansion is going to be supported by increased expenditures made by leading players in the development of cutting-edge & efficient medications & diagnostic instruments. For instance, Bruker Corp. introduced the two new timsTOF instruments in June 2021.

It makes new techniques and uses possible, such as the unbiased, deep multi-omic biomarker discovery process and epi proteomics/PTM characterization. Additionally, they further develop & facilitate these cutting-edge applications & techniques in cancer liquid biopsy research.



Protein Assays for Cancer Diagnosis



Opportunities for disease diagnosis, classification, and monitoring are provided by protein analysis.

An assay must fulfill specific requirements to be therapeutically relevant. To begin with, it must be capable of detecting the desired protein or proteins. An assay also needs to be specific to the protein it is meant to detect in addition to being sensitive. These tests must also work with readily accessible patient samples to be effective.

Additionally, laboratory staff must be properly trained to carry out these processes, and the assay's equipment must be easily obtainable in clinical settings. Moreover, assays must be efficient in terms of labor and cost, as well as robust enough to produce data that can be compared across laboratories and staff.



Numerous protein assays based on flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and immunohistochemistry (IHC) are employed for the detection, prognosis, and treatment of cancer. These methods can detect over 100 distinctive proteins (not all cancer related).

Immunohistochemistry has found its best application in detecting Her2 marker and estrogen receptors in patients with breast cancer. ELISA is another remarkable method to identify cancer biomarkers in blood. This method can detect several markers at the same time with high specificity and sensitivity. For instance, 99.4% specificity and 95.3% sensitivity were reported from a six-marker ELISA developed for ovarian cancer.



Therefore, the increasing number of cancer cases across the globe and their detection can escalate the global protein assay market considerably.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global protein assays market.

Becton Dickinson and Co

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Merck KGaA

Abcam PLC

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Lonza Group AG

Bio-Techne Corp

Illumina Inc

