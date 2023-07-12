Associa And F&D Partners Sign Agreement To Maximize Energy Savings And Sustainability Measures For Managed Communities Throughout Canada

DALLAS and NEW YORK CITY, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, has entered into a partnership with F&D Partners, a leading New York based-energy consultant. The agreement will give Associa-managed communities throughout Canada access to F&D Partners’ deep expertise in energy audits, sustainability assessments, and customized energy management planning. These programs are designed to help property owners and residents identify and implement targeted energy efficiency measures that minimize energy consumption and environmental footprint while significantly reducing energy bills.

This collaboration highlights Associa’s commitment to enhancing environmental stewardship throughout the community management sector. The initial phase of this partnership will concentrate on the Canadian markets of Alberta, British Southern Ontario, and Columbia’s Lower Mainland area. Phase two will concentrate on exploring a broader partnership to offer similar services to Associa-managed communities in 20 U.S. states with deregulated energy service.

F&D Partners has a well-deserved reputation as an industry-leading energy consultant. This partnership represents a powerful collaboration that addresses the growing demand for sustainable property management practices. By incorporating advanced energy solutions, they are well-positioned to create a positive, long-term influence on the natural surroundings, bringing advantages to property owners, residents, and communities throughout Canada.

“Associa Canada is committed to delivering exceptional property management services that prioritize sustainability and environmental stewardship,” said Todd Cooper, president Associa Canada, and senior vice president, international region. “Our clients will now receive thorough and detailed analyses of their energy consumption together with compelling options for financial savings and expense containment. Our goals align perfectly with the vision of F&D Partners, making this relationship a natural fit to drive transformative change in the community management sector.”

"We are delighted to partner with Associa Canada to advance the cause of energy efficiency in the property management sector," said Sindarela Rrezhda, vice president of operations for F&D Partners. "Our shared commitment to sustainability will help create more energy-conscious communities. Together, we will make significant impact in driving positive change."

About F&D Partners:

F&D Partners is a leading energy consultant and engineering firm based in New York, specializing in energy efficiency and sustainability solutions. With a commitment to optimizing energy consumption, reducing costs, and improving environmental performance, F&D Partners helps businesses and organizations achieve their sustainability goals while maximizing efficiency. For more information, please visit www.fanddpartners.com/.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

