Fusion Public Relations Earns 2023 Gold Bulldog PR Award for Best Technology Software Campaign

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Public Relations, Inc. (FusionPR), a leader in technology marketing communications, today announced that the agency received a Gold Bulldog Award for the best technology software campaign. FusionPR won recognition for its work with ZeroEyes , creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation.



The Bulldog Awards program recognizes remarkable PR and communications campaigns and impressive individual and agency contributions to the industry. The technology software category is immensely competitive with over 20,000 entries submitted. They offer a unique, industry-specific evaluation process by being the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists .

"Every program has its challenges, and we always strive for success - here, we felt a special urgency to tell the world about our client,” said Jordan Chanofsky, Fusion’s CEO. “We wanted to hit the ball out of the park for ZeroEyes, a company that is building groundbreaking technology to ensure the safety of our schools and children .”

The award-winning PR campaign successfully introduced key audiences to a technology that is solely focused on proactively helping to mitigate mass shootings and save countless lives. The FusionPR team raised awareness about proactive technologies that can help solve gun-related violence and mass shootings, while promoting its client’s brand.

Given the sensitive nature of the subject, the FusionPR team carefully approached the media by emphasizing the urgent need for solutions to gun-related violence and school shootings. They emphasized that waiting for legislation alone is insufficient, and relying on “thoughts and prayers” is not a viable option. The goal was to generate awareness and create brand recognition, emphasizing their client’s stance on the importance of taking action and implementing proactive security measures to address this issue.

"Fusion PR has played a pivotal role in amplifying ZeroEyes' mission to combat the urgent issue of gun-related violence," said Sam Alaimo, CRO of ZeroEyes. "Through their strategic and dedicated efforts, they have garnered nationwide visibility for our AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution. The Gold Bulldog Award is a testament to their expertise and unwavering commitment to our team, and our purpose. We take pride in the shared purpose of our partnership with Fusion, which is to make a meaningful impact and drive lasting change in the fight against mass shootings.”

