goeasy Celebrates the Completion of its 100th easybites Kitchen in support of BGC Canada

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the BGC Club in Airdrie, Alberta, which serves over 600 youth from the local community will unveil their newly remodeled goeasy easybites kitchen. The new kitchen will transform the Club’s ability to prepare and serve more than 13,000 nutritional snacks and 1,500 meals annually to those in need and will act as a hub to bring the community together.



goeasy has been a long-standing partner of BGC Canada for almost two decades and has donated over $4 million through a variety of programs to help kids who use the clubs develop the skills they need to succeed. This longstanding partnership led to the launch of the easybites program in 2014, a 10-year and $2.5 million commitment to remodel 100 kitchens across the BGC network of clubs nationwide. The kitchens allow club staff to prepare healthy meals for the youth, in addition to teaching them healthy eating habits and in many cases, inspiring a life-long passion for cooking. The success of this program would not be possible without the generous support of goeasy employees and partners like Whirlpool who have supported the program over the years by donating new appliances to help complete the kitchens.

"This program has been a testament to the tremendous impact that goeasy has made in the lives of youth across Canada and underscores how important these kinds of partnership are for BGC to serve our communities,” said Owen Charters, President & CEO of BGC Canada. “Providing safe spaces for youth to develop essential life skills, gain confidence, and foster a sense of community makes all the difference in determining outcomes for young people. Together, we can empower the next generation and create a brighter future."

"I am thrilled to see our 100th kitchen brought to life as we successfully complete our 10-year commitment to remodel the kitchens of the BGC Canada clubs across the country. Like BGC, we are deeply connected to the diverse communities we serve through our extensive retail network of over 400 locations across Canada and we are extremely proud of the transformational impact this program has had,” said Jason Mullins, President & CEO, goeasy Ltd. “In 2014, we made an ambitious charitable commitment to remodel 100 club kitchens across Canada. Our focus has always been on the children, nurturing healthy minds, fostering positive eating habits, and emphasizing the significance of sharing meals around a table. We believe in the power of this partnership to empower and create brighter futures for kids across Canada and are extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve together."

Our commitment to food security and healthy eating does not end here. Looking ahead, BGC Canada and goeasy Ltd. are looking forward to continuing their partnership in new and meaningful ways. With a continued focus on improving the lives of the youth and children in their communities. Together, goeasy and BGC Canada are launching a new program – Feed Their Future—which will provide 350,000 meals to youth who attend clubs over the next three years.

About BGC Canada



For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada’s largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 635 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by approximately 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 7,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.3 million Canadians and originated over $10.7 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s.

