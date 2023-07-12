Porsche reports U.S. retail sales for second quarter of 2023

Atlanta, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced that second-quarter retail deliveries in the United States totaled 18,895 cars to contribute to an all-time record for PCNA for the first six months of the year of 36,335 cars – a rise of 12 percent during this period. This performance was despite model cycle changes and supply restrictions contributing to a 3 percent decline in sales in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2022.

In the 75th year of the Porsche sports car, Porsche Cars North America continued to inspire customers through not only its current lineup of cars but also with exciting new additions. The quarter saw the launch of the new Cayenne to critical acclaim, with the first cars delivered to customers in June.

“In a quarter that saw us mark a special anniversary it’s important that we’re continuing to receive such strong, sustained interest from customers across our range,” said Joe Lawrence, Executive Vice President and COO of PCNA. “As we welcome the new Cayenne, a small decline in Q2 was expected and planned for as we prepare ourselves for the second half of the year. That we set a new record in our first six months is, in part, thanks to many colleagues across America giving their all to ensure every customer has an exceptional experience. Our company is thriving as we near 200 independently owned and operated Porsche centers across the United States, working with the most incredible new cars designed and engineered in Germany.”

The year’s performance was led by the Macan – up 34 percent for the year to date – and the 911 and 718 two-door sports cars, with gains of 9 percent and 31 percent respectively over the same time period in 2022. By the same measure, the Panamera posted a 6 percent gain over the first six months of the year and the Cayenne a 4 percent gain, while June was the best month of the year yet for the Taycan with 667 sales as supply increases.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 9,675 vehicles in the second quarter of 2023, up 23.3 percent from the same quarter in 2022.

Model April-June Sales Year to Date 2022 2023 2022 2023 All 911 3,052 3,140 5,175 5,650 All 718 962 1,152 1,744 2,276 All Taycan 2,524 1,635 4,449 3,162 All Panamera 1,126 1,024 1,913 2,030 All Cayenne 5,913 4,618 8,566 8,911 All Macan 5,910 7,326 10,682 14,306 Grand totals 19,487 18,895 32,529 36,335

PCNA is reporting new car sales from April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023.

