Potter Anderson Names Albert “AJ” Roop as Assistant General Counsel, Director of Risk Management

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP announces the addition of Albert “AJ” Roop as assistant general counsel and director of risk management, effective this week. In this newly created role, AJ will assist the firm’s general counsel in providing legal advice to the partnership and management team, oversee the firm’s conflicts team and new matter intake process, and proactively manage risks to the firm.



Prior to joining Potter Anderson, Roop held various positions in the Delaware Department of Justice (DDOJ) for over seven years. Most recently, he served as chief of staff to Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, where he supervised DDOJ functions including communications, policy, legislation, budget, operations, IT, and human resources. He achieved the title of division director for the criminal division immediately prior to his chief of staff role. Roop is a graduate of the University of Delaware and Widener University School of Law.

“AJ’s previous experience managing teams in a complex organization makes him an ideal candidate for this new position,” said Kathleen Furey McDonough, chair of the firm’s Executive Committee. “He has the skills to excel in this role and we are excited to witness how his experience will mesh with our existing management team who have laid a solid groundwork for the firm’s continued growth.”

“We are very pleased to add AJ to our management team,” said Mark Price, Chief Operating Officer, Potter Anderson. “The creation of this role is part of Potter Anderson’s plan to build on its success as a premier Delaware law firm, and AJ is the right person for the job.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the firm and help continue its long-standing success,” said Roop. “I look forward to sharing my knowledge, collaborating and advising the Executive Committee and management team across the firm’s service lines.”

Outside of the firm, Roop is actively involved in coaching his sons in basketball and lacrosse at St. Edmond’s Academy and Wilmington Wings Lacrosse. He received his J.D. from Widener University School of Law and his B.A.A.S. from the University of Delaware.

ABOUT POTTER ANDERSON & CORROON LLP

Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is one of the largest and most highly regarded Delaware law firms, providing legal services to regional, national, and international clients. With more than 90 attorneys, the firm’s practice is centered on corporate law, corporate litigation, intellectual property, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, labor and employment, and real estate.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelly Youngs

Matter Communications

Cell: 817-781-2359

potteranderson@matternow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3b5ae05-c7dc-4894-91d7-bb6f2eda7b42