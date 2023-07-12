Konica Minolta Healthcare Launches a New Wireless Handheld Ultrasound for High-Quality, Point-of-Care Imaging Applications

WAYNE, N.J., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., announced today the introduction of PocketPro H2, a new wireless handheld ultrasound device for general imaging in point-of-care applications. Konica Minolta Healthcare, a trusted provider of primary imaging solutions, has partnered with Healcerion to distribute the PocketPro H2 in the US for human and veterinary applications, delivering a new level of flexibility and affordability in ultrasound.



The new PocketPro H2 linear wireless handheld ultrasound system is optimized for musculoskeletal (MSK), pain management, vascular access and needle guidance applications. With excellent image quality, PocketPro H2 is the ideal handheld ultrasound for rapid and confident assessment of soft tissue, including tears, inflammation and instability in the joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons and cartilage. It is designed to be more ergonomic and lighter to fit the ever-evolving needs of the point-of-care practitioner so they can continue to do more with ultrasound. An intuitive user interface supports one-hand operation and ease-of-use for clinical confidence in every scan. With 90 minutes of high-quality continuous scanning, Color and Pulsed-Wave Doppler, a 6-12 MHz range, M-Mode functions and customized imaging presets, PocketPro H2 is ready for use in nearly any point-of-care application.

Workflow is further streamlined and simplified with the portability of the PocketPro H2 and the ability to easily share ultrasound images throughout the care team, which facilitates greater efficiency in patient diagnosis and coordination of intervention or treatment. It wirelessly connects to most iOS and Android smart devices via a downloadable app for image viewing at the point-of-care or wherever needed. On-board patient data management solutions provide connected and informed care. PocketPro H2 is fully DICOM compatible and can link to any vendor PACS.

PocketPro H2 expands on Konica Minolta's leadership in ultrasound systems designed specifically for MSK, sports medicine, pain management imaging and interventions, and veterinary applications. The handheld device is fully supported by Konica Minolta’s service solutions and includes remote installation and support, as well as access to educational offerings. With the addition of the PocketPro H2 handheld system, Konica Minolta is uniquely able to offer a full portfolio of ultrasound solutions for high-quality imaging at the point of care.

“Konica Minolta is excited to add the PocketPro H2 to our family of leading MSK portable ultrasound solutions, such as the advanced SONIMAGE HS2 Portable Ultrasound System for superior imaging capabilities and the next-generation compact SONIMAGE MX1 Platinum Ultrasound System. This addition of a handheld wireless ultrasound further enables our customers to take ultrasound wherever it needs to be,” says Joan Toth, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Ultrasound, The Americas, at Konica Minolta Healthcare. “Ultrasound has been called the new stethoscope of the 21st Century and this advanced, wireless handheld unit helps clinicians do more with ultrasound at the point-of-care.”

