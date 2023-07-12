Lumos Pharma to Participate in the Oppenheimer 2023 Montauk Life Sciences Summit

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) through Phase 2 clinical trials, announced that the Company’s President & Chief Scientific Officer, John McKew, PhD, will participate in the Oppenheimer 2023 Life Sciences Summit to be held July 18th – 20th in Montauk, NY, during which discussions with investors will take place.



Please contact your Oppenheimer sales representative to attend the Montauk Life Sciences Summit or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations with questions about our clinical programs and corporate strategy.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, and a switch trial, the OraGrowtH213 Trial for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD subjects otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Lumos Pharma Investor Relations

512-792-5454

ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.