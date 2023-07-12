Drone Service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Drone Service Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Solution (End-to-End Solution, Point Solution), by Customer Type (Businesses & Enterprises, Government Agencies, Other), by Service Type (Drone Rental, Drone Sales, Drone Pilot Training, Other), by Application (Filming & Photography, Mapping & Surveying, Inspection & Monitoring, Spraying & Seeding, Other), by Vertical (Construction & Infrastructure, Agriculture, Transportation, Defence & Law Enforcement, Media & Entertainment, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global drone service market was valued at US$15.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Accelerating Workflows and Project Timelines

Drones are capable of significantly reducing the time required to complete various tasks. Whether it's conducting aerial surveys, inspecting infrastructure, or monitoring crops, drones can cover large areas in a fraction of the time compared to traditional methods. This time savings translates into increased productivity, faster project completion, and reduced downtime. By accelerating workflows, businesses can operate more efficiently, respond to client demands more quickly, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Drone Service Market?

The pandemic accelerated the pace of technological innovation, and this momentum will continue beyond the crisis. Drones will continue to evolve, with advancements in flight capabilities, sensor technology, and data processing. Businesses will benefit from improved drone capabilities, such as longer flight times, higher payload capacities, and enhanced imaging capabilities, enabling them to provide more sophisticated and tailored services to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

The pandemic revealed the versatility of drones across various industries. While drone services were primarily associated with sectors like construction, agriculture, and inspection, their applicability expanded during the crisis. Drones were used for tasks like contactless delivery, public safety monitoring, and enforcing social distancing measures. This expanded range of applications will continue to drive the growth of the drone service market as businesses explore new ways to leverage drones in their operations.

The pandemic highlighted the need for adaptable regulations to address emerging challenges and opportunities in the drone industry. Governments and regulatory bodies have been proactive in updating existing regulations or creating new ones to facilitate the safe and responsible integration of drones. Beyond the pandemic, the regulatory environment will continue to evolve to accommodate the growing drone service market, enabling businesses to operate within a clear legal framework and fostering confidence in drone technology.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 369-page report provides 132 tables and 174 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global drone service market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Drone Service. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including customer type, solution type, application, service type, vertical, and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing drone service market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Facilitating Safe and Responsible Drone Operations

Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are recognizing the potential of drones and establishing frameworks to ensure safe and responsible operations. These regulations help define the operational parameters for drone pilots, ensuring compliance with airspace restrictions, privacy concerns, and safety requirements. By providing clear guidelines, regulatory support fosters an environment of trust and confidence in the drone industry. It allows businesses to operate legally and promotes the responsible use of drones, creating a solid foundation for the growth of the drone service market.

Tailoring Solutions to Unique Needs

Drones have found applications in various industries, and their versatility allows for tailored solutions to meet specific needs. For example, in agriculture, drones can be equipped with specialized sensors to analyze crop health, optimize fertilization, or monitor irrigation systems. In construction, drones can provide accurate surveying and mapping services, track project progress, and assess site safety. By customizing drone services to address the unique requirements of different industries, businesses can provide targeted solutions, enhance efficiency, and unlock new opportunities.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

High Demand for Drone Services for Aerial Photography

The high demand for drone services in the field of aerial photography presents significant growth opportunities for the market. Aerial photography has traditionally been limited to manned aircraft or expensive equipment, making it inaccessible to many businesses and individuals. However, the emergence of drones has revolutionized the aerial photography industry, providing a cost-effective and efficient solution for capturing stunning aerial images and videos.

One of the key factors driving the demand for drone services in aerial photography is the unique perspective and versatility they offer. Drones can reach heights and angles that are otherwise challenging or impossible to achieve with traditional photography methods. They can capture breathtaking aerial shots of landscapes, cityscapes, real estate properties, events, and various other subjects. This ability to capture stunning visuals from the air has attracted businesses across multiple industries, including real estate, tourism, advertising, and cinematography

Drones Equipped with Advanced Imaging and Surveying Technologies Enable the Creation of Accurate Geospatial Maps

The use of drones equipped with advanced imaging and surveying technologies has revolutionized the field of geospatial mapping and surveying. These drones are capable of capturing high-resolution aerial images, creating detailed topographic maps, and generating accurate terrain and elevation models. The applications of geospatial mapping and surveying using drones are diverse and widespread. In urban planning, drones provide a cost-effective and efficient way to collect data for infrastructure development, land use planning, and 3D modelling of cities.

In land management, drones help in monitoring land changes, identifying encroachments, and assessing land quality for agricultural purposes. In the mining industry, drones play a crucial role in surveying and mapping mining sites, monitoring stockpiles, and ensuring efficient extraction processes. Additionally, drones are valuable tools for environmental assessments, enabling the monitoring of ecological habitats, tracking changes in vegetation, and identifying areas of environmental concern. The use of drones in geospatial mapping and surveying offers unparalleled precision, speed, and cost-effectiveness, revolutionizing traditional surveying methods and opening up new possibilities for accurate and efficient data collection and analysis.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the drone service market are Aerodyne Measure, AIRPIX, Airware, Inc., Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, DroneDeploy, GarudaUAV, Landpoint, Phoenix LiDAR Systems, Sharper Shape Inc., Sitemark, Sky-Futures, Skylark Drones, SkyX, Terra Drone Corporation, and Unmanned Experts Inc., These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

12 Oct 2022, A prominent provider of ground reality capture for the construction sector, StructionSite, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by DroneDeploy, the leading aerial reality capture platform. Customers in the construction, energy, and other industries will be able to deploy aerial drones, ground robots, and handheld 360-degree cameras to document their sites with ease thanks to the purchase, which will combine the two industry-leading technologies for aerial and ground capture into one comprehensive platform.

07 June 2021, Sitemark, an AI-powered aerial data platform, has teamed up with Fulcrum to develop a new Field App that enables businesses to collect field data, easily visualise site anomalies, and take remedial action – all from a mobile device. This decreases risk for commercial solar project installation and maintenance, saving businesses crucial time and money, thanks to a comprehensive site perspective built on aerial data from drones and data obtained by field employees.

