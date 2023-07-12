Kaltura Unveils Enhancements to Cloud TV and Streaming Platform

New York, NY, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, announced today new enhancements to its Cloud TV and Streaming Platform , tailored specifically to meet the demands of TV operators and media customers. These advancements, developed and first introduced to customers in recent months, are designed to provide an innovative user experience while enabling customers to generate more revenue through additional product add-ons.

Kaltura’s best-in-class user interface is based on the concept of super aggregation, and was developed over the past two years using cross-device deployable react-native technology. The new front-end applications aggregate all basic and advanced features, which are already in use by several Kaltura customers, and are now available for mass deployment for all new and existing customers.

With a holistic Cloud TV solution that offers both backend and frontend functionality, Kaltura customers enjoy a one-stop-shop for their cloud TV needs, and can easily ensure that their user experience capabilities are seamlessly integrated across the backend and frontend.

The newest product additions to Kaltura Cloud TV and Streaming Platform are available across STBs, smart TVs, Android and Apple TV, mobile and web.

In response to the evolving needs of Kaltura’s growing cloud TV customer-base and their subscribers, Kaltura's Cloud TV platform now offers advanced capabilities in the form of product add-ons that allow customers to personalize the user experience, ensuring that their offerings effectively serve users' needs, enhance engagement and drive higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). Kaltura’s most recently released add-on features include:

Business Insight: This add-on allows Kaltura Cloud TV customers to make concrete business decisions based on a better understanding of their user’s journey and interaction with the TV platform. The Business Insights add-on leverages Kaltura’s deep video and platform analytics to present multiple insightful dashboards customers can use to make service adjustments and business decisions, including User Consumption, Acquisition, Transaction, and Entitlements. Current customers using this add-on reported that they were able to increase user retention, engagement, and ARPU. This solution is powered by Kaltura’s partnership with Jump Data Driven.

Shop-in-Shop Add-on: Building on Kaltura’s role as a super aggregator, this add-on enables TV operators to provide content providers the ability to manage their VOD portfolio within the operator’s shop and control the user experience, giving content providers their own space and audit tools to better track their manager’s activity.

Advanced Monitoring and Management Capabilities: As part of Kaltura’s goal to provide customers with granular control and visibility of the Cloud TV SaaS system, Kaltura has enhanced the ability for customers to track the health of the system in real-time via a new dedicated dashboard, as well better manage and monitor multiple processes of the system, such as ingest of VOD, EPG management and others.

“Our telecom and media customers are growing, and looking to expand their services in competitive markets, both locally and internationally. They need better insights and more actionable data about their system to optimize current revenue streams, as well as about their audiences to drive new revenue streams," said Shuki Eytan, General Manager, Media & Telecom at Kaltura. “We are proud of the role Kaltura plays as this market transforms, and how we have been able to truly partner with our customers and help them execute their business strategies. With the expansion of streaming services for national media players and the expansion of super aggregators among telco players – we are excited to continue to propel this industry forward.”

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school, and at work, for events, communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com .

For media information, please contact: