Asset Entities Raises the Bar for Sportswear Entering into AE.360.DDM Agreement with Iconic Apparel Brand Kappa USA to Design, Develop, and Manage their Discord

DALLAS, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) (the “Company” or “Asset Entities”), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, announces a new agreement with Kappa USA, the American division of the iconic Italian sportswear brand, for the Company’s Discord Design, Development, and Management services. Kappa USA is known for its iconic 222 Banda logo, one of the most recognizable logos in sportswear, and continues to attract a massive following among GenZ, Millennials, youth, and young adult audiences. Kappa USA’s AE.360.DDM Discord platform is already in the Design and Development stage at Asset Entities and is expected to launch this month.



"Our agreement with Kappa USA is a match made in heaven. Asset Entities and Kappa are both passionate about today's younger generations and creating a stylish, high-quality product that people love,” commented Jeff Blue, Asset Entities Head of Entertainment, who joined Asset Entities in April and is most well-known for discovering the legendary rock band, Linkin Park, among many others. “Kappa USA has always been on the cutting edge of style and is a deeply influential brand at the forefront of our culture. Working with the Kappa USA team, we will help expand their reach and branding to social media audiences everywhere. Get ready for a summer and fall of style and performance, as we move forward with Kappa and its incredible brand of sportswear,” commented Blue.

Kappa USA is the American division of the Italian sportswear brand Kappa, founded in Turin, Italy, in 1967. Kappa USA was established in 1984 and is headquartered in New York City. Kappa USA designs, manufactures, and distributes apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, young adults, and children. Kappa USA’s products are sold through various channels, including retail stores, online retailers, and sporting goods stores. Kappa USA has sponsored various organizations, including the US Olympic Team, and the Juventus F.C. Kappa USA also sponsors several music festivals, including Kappa FuturFestival and Rolling Loud.

To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, go to ae360ddm.com or https://discord.gg/ae360ddm.

To learn about Kappa USA, and view and purchase their merchandise, go to https://kappa-usa.com.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord , TikTok, Instagram, Twitter , and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly-traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses.

Learn more at assetentities.com , and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Asset Entities, Inc. (the “Company”). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statement that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) the Company’s limited operating history; (ii) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services; (iii) regulatory and compliance requirements; (iv) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (v) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the initial public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

