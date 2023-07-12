Sleeving Machines Market Projected to Reach USD 4.3 Billion, at a 3.60% CAGR by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Sleeving Machines Market Research Report Information by Machine Type, Region, Automation, and End Use - Forecast Till 2032”, the Sleeving Machines market is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2032 at a healthy CAGR of around 3.60%. The reports even share predictions regarding the market's growing revenue share, which will likely reach USD 4.3 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the reports, the market was worth nearly USD 3.1 Billion in 2022.

Sleeving Machines Market Overview: The global Sleeving Machines industry has advanced enormously.

Competitive Analysis

The catalog of the top leaders across the global Market for Sleeving Machines includes players such as:

Krones AG

Tripack Group

Fujiseal International

Axon Corporation

Finpac Group

USLUGA SHPK

Pack Leader Machinery Inc.

Label-Aire Corporation

Sleever International

Benison Group

Among others.





Sleeving Machines Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Sleeving Machines industry has advanced enormously in recent years. The primary aspects causing a surge in market performance are the rising demand for accurate, high-speed, & simple labeling solutions, growing consumer desire for accurate, quick, & straightforward labeling solutions, expanding e-commerce sector, and minimal cost with high-quality output.

Market Restraints

However, some aspects may limit the market's performance. The main aspect limiting the market's development is the high costs linked.

Sleeving Machines Market COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard of COVID-19 has impacted most industry operations in the last few years. The health emergency affected the industry operations and tremendously impacted public health in nearly 225 nations. The Sleeving Machines industry was no exception to this.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 4.3 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 3.60% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Automation, Machine Type, End Use, and Region Key Market Opportunities Increasing consumption of packaged goods Key Market Dynamics Growing e-commerce business and increasing demand for accurate, quick, and simple labelling solutions due to reasons including convenience, choice, and cost advantages.



The supply chain disruptions and partial or complete lockdowns around various regions worldwide led to several disruptions in market operations. However, with the rapid recovery of the global economy, the market is predicted to showcase substantial development over the review era. In addition, several governmental organizations and key market players are collaborating and, therefore, introducing solutions like innovations and research and development processes through excellent funding that will positively impact the global market for Sleeving Machines over the review timeframe.

Sleeving Machines Market Segment Analysis

Among all the automation types, the automatic segment secured the leading position across the global market for sleeving machines in 2022. The companies in the packaging sector need automation and equipment to do the task quickly while keeping quality with a massive population is believed to be the main parameter enhancing the performance of the market segment.

Among all the types, the shrink sleeve labeling machine segment secured the leading position across the global market for sleeving machines in 2022. Full-body labeling is possible by promoting shrink-sleeve labeling machines and maximum brand visibility.

Among all the end-users, the food & beverages segment secured the leading position across the global market for sleeving machines in 2022. The market segment's growth is ascribed to factors such as the production of beverage goods, a global trend toward the consumption of healthy beverages, rising disposable income, and expanding population.



Sleeving Machines Market Regional Analysis

By Region, the study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The research documents by MRFR indicate that The North American Region secured the leading position across the global Sleeving Machines industry in 2021 with the largest contribution of nearly 45.80%. The Region has Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. as the leading development contributors. Further, the U.S. Sleeving Machines Market held the largest market share, and Canada was the fastest-growing North American Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the growing e-commerce industry, particularly in the U.S. Furthermore, the rising adoption of standards and regulations about labeling, tracing, and serialization is also considered to be one of the vital aspects causing a surge in the performance of the regional market in the last few years.

The European Region anticipates ensuring the second spot across the global Sleeving Machines industry over the coming years. The Region has France, Germany, and the U.K. as the leading development contributors. Further, the German Sleeving Machines Market held the largest market share, and the U.K. was the fastest-growing Market in Europe. The Region's main aspect supporting regional market expansion is an increase in the demand for functional food & beverage items coupled with the increased spending on pharmaceutical & healthcare products. Furthermore, the increased demand for this equipment is labeling laws relating to product information, and safety is also considered to be one of the vital aspects causing a surge in the performance of the regional market in the last few years.

The Asia-pacific Region is anticipated to grow at the highest pace across the global Sleeving Machines industry over the coming years. The regional market is projected to showcase the maximum growth rate over the assessment era. India, China, and Indonesia are the leading development contributors in the Region. Further, the China Sleeving Machines Market held the largest market share, and India was the fastest-growing market in the Asia-pacific Region.



The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the existence of numerous emerging economies across the Region. Furthermore, factors such as the expanding food & beverage industries, growing population, and rising disposable income are also projected to positively impact the performance of the regional market over the coming years.

