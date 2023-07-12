Husson University’s July Summer Camps Offer Students the Opportunity to Explore Healthcare and Pharmacy

BANGOR, MAINE, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two different science-oriented camps being held at Husson University this July will give high school students the opportunity to explore careers in pharmacy and healthcare. Sponsored by Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy, these camps are an outstanding way for students to better understand what it means to work in different professions.





“Husson University’s summer camps offer young people the opportunity to explore career paths in a safe and nurturing environment,” said Dr. James D. Nash, dean of the College of Health and Pharmacy. “Students who attend these camps find the experiences to be both fun and fulfilling. They’re a way to help teenagers who are unsure about ‘what they want to do when they grow up,’ identify possible career paths before they head off to college.”

On July 17 – 19, the University will be hosting a three-day overnight Pharmacy Summer Camp. Students will learn about laboratory skills, compounding, patient counseling, hospital pharmacy and other careers. Sponsored by Husson’s School of Pharmacy and Hannaford, students will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience in the University’s laboratories. Enrollment in this camp is limited to 20 students.

To be eligible to participate in Pharmacy camp, high school students must be junior or seniors during the 2023-2024 academic year. Students must also have a minimum 2.75 grade point average (GPA) and an interest in pharmacy as a career. Students and parents who want to learn more should call Elizabeth Roboul at 207.941.7163 or email her at roboule@husson.edu. More information is also available on Husson University’s website at https://www.husson.edu/pharmacy/pharmacy-summer-camp/.



Nine days after Pharmacy Summer Camp concludes, Husson University will be the site of Health Professions Summer Camp 2023. Open to all students entering their first, sophomore, junior or senior year of high school, this camp provides teens with the opportunity to be introduced to a wide range of healthcare careers. Potential career paths open to exploration include nursing, occupational therapy, pharmacy, physical therapy and medicine. Students can also pick up additional information about degree programs in psychology, graduate counseling, health sciences, healthcare administration and public health, and master’s degrees in healthcare management while they are on Husson University’s campus.

During this one-day camp experience, high school students will work with Husson University faculty, current Husson students and Walgreens representatives. Student campers will also be able to tour Husson University’s state-of-the-art science laboratories. Walgreens is generously covering all costs associated with this year's Health Professions Camp. There is no cost to participating campers.

Students interested in enrolling in Health Professions Summer Camp 2023, should complete the online form located at https://admissions.husson.edu/register/hp_day_camp. Anyone with questions can call Elizabeth Roboul at 207-941-7163 or email her at roboule@husson.edu.

“Camps like these help expand teens’ career horizons and make summer memorable,” said Dr. Lynne Coy-Ogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Besides making friends with teens who have similar interests, participating in these camps provides high school students with insights into the challenges and complexities associated with delivering patient care. High school students interested in becoming a pharmacist, doctor, nurse, physical therapist or an occupational therapist should make it a point to participate in this worthwhile educational experience.”

For nearly 125 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

