New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Inductor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474402/?utm_source=GNW



Power Inductor Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global power inductor market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive, aerospace and defence, and communication markets. The global power inductor market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are emergence of 5G network, significant use of this power inductor for high current noise filters or energy storage in DC/DC converters, and robust demand for electronic gadgets among people.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Power Inductor Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global power inductor market by product type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Power Inductor Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Through-Hole

• Surface Mount



Power Inductor Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defence

• Communication

• Others



Power Inductor Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Power Inductor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies power inductor companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the power inductor companies profiled in this report include.

• TDK

• Murata

• Pulse Electronics

• Coilcraft

• Vishay Intertechnology

• Sumida

Power Inductor Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that surface mount is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of these power inductors for energy storage while filtering EMI currents with low loss inductance for voltage conversion application.

• Consumer electronic is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing inclination towards advanced digital devices among consumers and widespread use of these inductors as energy storage components for computer’s switch-mode power supply (SMPS).

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing number of smartphone users and continuous expansion of semiconductor and automation sector in the region.

Features of the Power Inductor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Power inductor market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Power inductor market size by various segments, such as by product type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Power inductor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, end use industry, and regions for the power inductor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the power inductor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the power inductor market size?

Answer: The global power inductor market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for power inductor market?

Answer: The global power inductor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the power inductor market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are emergence of 5G network, significant use of this power inductor for high current noise filters or energy storage in DC/DC converters, and robust demand for electronic gadgets among people.

Q4. What are the major segments for power inductor market?

Answer: The future of the power inductor market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive, aerospace and defence, and communication markets.

Q5. Who are the key power inductor companies?



Answer: Some of the key power inductor companies are as follows:

• TDK

• Murata

• Pulse Electronics

• Coilcraft

• Vishay Intertechnology

• Sumida

Q6. Which power inductor segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that surface mount is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of these power inductors for energy storage while filtering EMI currents with low loss inductance for voltage conversion application.

Q7. In power inductor market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing number of smartphone users and continuous expansion of semiconductor and automation sector in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the power inductor market by product type (through-hole and surface mount), end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defence, communication, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to power inductor market or related to power inductor companies, power inductor market size, power inductor market share, power inductor market growth, power inductor market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474402/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________