Polyurethane Market Size to Cross $102.92 Bn by 2028 at 9.4% CAGR with Flexible Foam Segment Driving Growth During 2020–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “Polyurethane Market Size Report, Share, Demand, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Raw Material, Product, Application and Geography,” the Polyurethane market size is expected to grow from US$ 54.92 Billion in 2021 to US$ 102.92 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2028. includes the factors governing the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis. It also entails the identification of significant market players and their key developments.





Global Polyurethane Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the global Polyurethane market include Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd, Borregaard ASA, Burgo Group SpA, Domsjo Fabriker AB, Sappi Ltd, Stora Enso Oyj, Suzano SA, The Dallas Group of America Inc, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co Ltd, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, Tembec Inc, Domtar Corporation, and LignoTech Florida LLC. Players operating in the global Polyurethane market focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They are also focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities, and new product launches.





Polyurethane Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 54.92 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 102.92 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.4% from 2020-2028 Forecast Period 2020-2028 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 235 No. of Tables 177 No. of Charts & Figures 92 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, End-use Industry and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd, Borregaard ASA, Burgo Group SpA, Domsjo Fabriker AB, Sappi Ltd, Stora Enso Oyj, Suzano SA, The Dallas Group of America Inc, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co Ltd, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, Tembec Inc, Domtar Corporation, and LignoTech Florida LLC





Polyurethane is a thermosetting polymer which is composed of organic units joined by carbamate links and does not melt on heating. It is light in weight, resistant to corrosion, elastic in nature and possesses considerable strength. In most of the cases, PU is an alternative to paper, glass, and metals. High mechanical strength enables polyurethane to provide insulation and replace metals for automobile parts. The polyurethane market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to an upsurge in demand for lightweight and durable materials from automotive, packaging, furniture, footwear, and other end-user industries.





Polyurethane Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the polyurethane market has been segmented into rigid foam, flexible foam, coatings adhesives and sealants, elastomers, others. In 2021, the flexible foam segment dominated the market. Furthermore, the rigid foams segment is the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR. Rigid Foams are used in insulation purpose in commercial as well as residential buildings. They are also extensively used in electronics and appliances. Rigid polyurethane foam is known as one of the most efficient, high performance insulation materials; also, it enables very effective energy savings along with the minimal occupation of space. Additionally, good mechanical properties along with excellent adhesion to other materials can open up a broad field of applications for rigid foam.

The polyurethane market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global polyurethane market. Asia Pacific polyurethane market growth is attributed to the presence of large manufacturing industries in a diverse sector, which chemical, textile, automotive, electronics, and other industries. Expansion of the construction and furniture sectors, along with the presence of major automotive OEMs, is a key driver that propels the demand for rigid foam in Asia Pacific. The government support to weatherize low-income households and meet transitioning standards for green buildings is anticipated to further drive the rigid polyurethane foam demand in insulation applications. These emerging countries are further witnessing an upsurge in urbanization and industrialization, which offers ample opportunities for the key market players in the polyurethane market.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Polyurethane Market

At the outset of pandemic, a domestic lockdown imposed in the several countries globally, led to immediate decline in the economy, slowdown in the global demand for trade, expansion strategies and disruption in supply chain. Subsequently, these factors hampered the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. Chemicals and materials industry announced slowdown of manufacturing operations and shutdown and projected a slump in the sales of polyurethane. In addition, trade restrictions imposed by countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America disrupted the supply chain. All these factors hampered the progress of the chemicals & materials industry. The shortage of manpower and a temporary sales halt, caused due to lockdowns and government restrictions further negatively affected the market. Thus, major companies in the polyurethane market faced the hardest hit during initial phase of pandemic, due to sudden government restrictions on manufacturing of non-essential commodities.

In 2021, the global marketplace began recovering from the losses incurred in 2020 as governments of different countries announced relaxation in social restrictions. Manufacturers were permitted to operate at full capacities, which helped them overcome the demand–supply gap. Moreover, rising vaccination rates contributed to improvements in the overall conditions in different countries, which led to conducive environments for industrial and commercial progress. With economies reviving their operations, the demand for polyurethane started rising globally as construction, electronics, automotive, furniture, and chemicals industry resumed their operations in full capacity.





