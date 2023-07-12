GSI Technology to Perform Feasibility Study for Commercially Proven APU Use in U.S. Air and Space Force Edge Computing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for AI and high-performance parallel computing (HPPC) and a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, today announced its receipt of a Phase I SBIR contract in the 23.5 cohort by AFWERX. Under this contract, GSI Technology will perform a feasibility study to adapt, modify, and enhance its commercially proven Gemini® APU to propel Air and Space Force computing at the edge.

GSI Technology is proud to announce its partnership with the United States Air and Space Force, embarking on a mission to explore high-performance edge processing. At the heart of this collaboration is the Gemini® APU, a dual-purpose compute-in-memory chip meticulously crafted to unleash the potential of various AI applications, including inference and high-performance computing workloads. While the APU is well suited for data center applications, its exceptional power efficiency will allow GSI to pursue this remarkable capability to the edge as well. Notably, the APU’s integral radiation tolerance, makes it an ideal solution for Space Force missions, where reliability is paramount. With this partnership, GSI Technology is driving the next generation of edge processing innovation, combining cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional performance and resilience.

"We are honored to have been awarded this SBIR contract and look forward to collaborating with the United States Air and Space Force," said Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and CEO of GSI Technology. "We are confident that our expertise in high-performance computing and memory solutions, coupled with our Gemini® APU, will help address the challenges associated with processing at the edge."

This contract is a significant milestone for GSI Technology, further cementing its reputation as a reliable and innovative technology partner for the military and other government agencies. GSI Technology looks forward to continuing to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

ABOUT AFWERX

AFWERX is a United States Air Force program with the goal of fostering a culture of innovation within the service. Encompassing a number of programs supported with relatively small amounts of funding, the initiative is intended to circumvent bureaucracy and engage new entrepreneurs in Air Force programs.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments in space and the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU), a memory-centric design that delivers significant performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU architecture removes the I/O bottleneck between the processors and memory arrays by performing massive parallel searches directly in the memory array where data is stored. The novel architecture delivers performance-over-power ratio improvements compared to CPU, GPU, and DRAM for applications like image detection, speech recognition, e-commerce recommendation systems, and more. Gemini is an ideal solution for edge applications with a scalable format, small footprint, and low power consumption where rapid, accurate responses are critical. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding GSI Technology's expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to GSI Technology as of the date hereof, and GSI Technology assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Examples of risks that could affect our current expectations include: those associated with the rapidly evolving markets for GSI Technology's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; intensive competition; delays or unanticipated costs that may be encountered in the development of the Gemini-II and other new products based on our in-place associative computing technology; the ability of GSI Technology to receive a Phase II SBIR contract from AFWERX or any future revenue generating agreements with the United States Air and Space Force and their contractors; and the establishment of new markets and customer and partner relationships for the sale of our new in-place associative computing products. Further information regarding these and other risks relating to GSI Technology's business is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings.

