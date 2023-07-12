Automatic Pill Dispenser Market to Worth USD 5.4 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the Automatic Pill Dispenser market is projected to grow steadily by 9.4% CAGR through 2030. This growth can be attributed to several advantages of centralized, automated systems, including enhanced staff productivity and reduced medication errors.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has significantly impacted the automatic pill dispenser market. As healthcare technology continues to advance, there is growing adoption of automatic pill dispensers to address medication management challenges.

Hospitals End-Use Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Rising Adoption of Automatic Pill Dispensers

The hospital's end-user segment accounted for a significant market share of around 45% in the automatic pill dispenser market. This dominance can be attributed to the wide adoption of automatic pill dispensers in hospital settings, which serve as essential medication management systems.

The markets in the North America are the leading region in the automatic pill dispenser market, expected to maintain their dominant position throughout the forecast period. This market dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the wide acceptance of technologically advanced solutions in healthcare settings, a large customer base, and a rapidly growing geriatric population.

Retail Pharmacy Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Rising Incidence of Various Diseases

The retail pharmacy segment held the largest automatic pill dispenser market share. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of automatic pill dispensers in retail pharmacies and the rising incidence of diseases requiring regular medication management.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR in the automatic pill dispenser market. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including rapid population growth, increasing disease cases, growing awareness about advanced healthcare technologies, and government initiatives to improve healthcare access and services.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the automatic pill dispenser market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Automatic Pill Dispenser Market

Equasens Group recently acquired Caremeds, a move that enabled Equasens Group to add a comprehensive and innovative patent-protected pill dispenser to its portfolio. The acquisition provided Equasens Group with AUTOMEDS, a semi-automatic dispensing system known for its design and capacity, making it suitable for the global market. This strategic acquisition bolstered Equasens Group's offerings in the manual dispensing solutions sector.

Dignio AS and Care Homes recently announced a collaboration integrating AceAge Inc.'s smart pill dispenser, Karie, into Dignio Connected Care. This integration combined the smart pill dispenser with various measuring devices and medication dispensers to create a cohesive and secure medication delivery system.

Key Questions Answered in Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

