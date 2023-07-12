New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hand-Held X-Ray Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474400/?utm_source=GNW



Hand-Held X-Ray Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global hand-held x-ray market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, outpatient facility, and research & manufacturing sectors. The global hand-held x-ray market is expected to reach an estimated $1,389.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing number of chronic diseases, increasing need for point-of-care diagnostics, and rising adoption of this technology by first-responders and other mobile health professionals in emergency circumstances.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Hand-Held X-Ray Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global hand-held x-ray market by application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Hand-Held X-Ray Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Dental

• Orthopedic

• Others



Hand-Held X-Ray Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hospitals

• Outpatient Facilities

• Research & Manufacturing



Hand-Held X-Ray Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Hand-Held X-Ray Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies hand-held x-ray companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the hand-held x-ray companies profiled in this report include:

• Dental Imaging Technologies

• REMEDI

• Genoray

• OXOS Medical

• MaxRayCocoon.com

• Digital Doc

Hand-Held X-Ray Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that dental will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the growing number of dental problems among people and widespread adoption of this x-ray equipment for monitoring and diagnosing oral health issues.

• Hospital is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing need for orthopedic surgeries across world and increasing percentage of all aged patients being admitted to hospitals.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the existence of key companies providing x-ray services, rising number of chronic disease cases, and growing demand for digitalized portable x-ray devices in the region.

Features of the Hand-Held X-Ray Market

• Market Size Estimates: Hand-held x-ray market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Hand-held x-ray market size by various segments, such as by application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Hand-held x-ray market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by application, end use industry, and regions for the hand-held x-ray market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the hand-held x-ray market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the hand-held x-ray market size?

Answer: The global hand-held x-ray market is expected to reach an estimated $1,389.9 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for hand-held x-ray market?

Answer: The global hand-held x-ray market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the hand-held x-ray market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing number of chronic diseases, increasing need for point-of-care diagnostics, and rising adoption of this technology by first-responders and other mobile health professionals in emergency circumstances.

Q4. What are the major segments for hand-held x-ray market?

Answer: The future of the hand-held x-ray market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, outpatient facility, and research & manufacturing sectors.

Q5. Who are the key hand-held x-ray companies?



Answer: Some of the key hand-held x-ray companies are as follows:

• Dental Imaging Technologies

• REMEDI

• Genoray

• OXOS Medical

• MaxRayCocoon.com

• Digital Doc

Q6. Which hand-held x-ray segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that dental will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the growing number of dental problems among people and widespread adoption of this x-ray equipment for monitoring and diagnosing oral health issues.

Q7. In hand-held x-ray market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the existence of key companies providing x-ray services, rising number of chronic disease cases, and growing demand for digitalized portable x-ray devices in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the hand-held x-ray market by application (dental, orthopedic, and others), end use industry (hospitals, outpatient facilities, and research & manufacturing), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to hand-held X-ray market or related to hand-held X-ray companies, hand-held X-ray market size, hand-held X-ray market share, hand-held X-ray market growth, hand-held X-ray market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474400/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________