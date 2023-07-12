New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474399/?utm_source=GNW



Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic and universities & research institution. The global dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry market is expected to reach an estimated $307.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing need for this technology to deliver accurate scan results regardless of the thickness and composition of the soft tissue and increasing occurrences of osteoporosis and other bone disorders among people.



Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Axial Bone Densitometer

• Peripheral Bone Densitometer



Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Universities and Research Institutions

• Others



Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry companies profiled in this report include:

• GE Healthcare

• Hologic

• OSTEOSYS

• DMS

• Swissray

• Medilink

• Xingaoyi

Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that peripheral bone densitometer is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of this tool to display a genuine 3D object in 2D projection and growing requirement for peripheral x-rays owing to their reduced radiation dose and greater efficacy.

• Hospital & clinic is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing demand for dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry machines in healthcare facilities to easily scan or identify disorders like osteoporosis.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the presence of key players, growing number of elderly population, and increasing cases related to osteoporosis in the region.

Features of the Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market

• Market Size Estimates: Dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1.

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry market by product type (axial bone densitometer and peripheral bone densitometer), application (hospitals & clinics, universities & research institutions, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



