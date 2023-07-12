Healthcare Triangle Launches Ransomware Initiative Aimed at Protection and Prevention for Healthcare Providers

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, and data analytics for the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced its launch of a new initiative aimed at preparing healthcare organizations with critical tools and guidance for preventing and responding to ransomware incidents.



Ransomware attacks on the U.S. healthcare sector have more than doubled from 2016 to 2021 and have exposed confidential and protected medical information of nearly 42 million patients.1 Most recently, CalPERS and CalSTRS, the nation’s two largest public pension funds, were attacked with a data breach that exposed personal information on 1.2 million government retirees and beneficiaries. In May, Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health experienced a similar cyberattack and data breach. Both incidents have been attributed to a Russian hacker group known as the Cl0p ransomware syndicate. Meanwhile, while large institutions and healthcare systems address major attacks, rural hospitals particularly vulnerable to risk are facing significant budget constraints for ransomware protection and need assistance from the federal government. In response, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley's “Rural Hospital Cybersecurity Enhancement Act” passed through committee on June 14, 2023, and now heads to the Senate floor. Healthcare Triangle applauds this and other actions by the U.S. Congress to address the growing threat of ransomware attacks, including the work of the Joint Ransomware Task Force (JRTF), an interagency effort to reduce ransomware.

Lena Kannappan, head of business, strategy and partnerships for Healthcare Triangle, stated, “Generative AI and data modernization technologies can play a key role in improving patient outcomes and streamlining healthcare operations. However, looming ransomware threats can severely impact patient care, disrupt operations, cause financial losses, put community lives at risk, and force hospitals to shutter operations. With our new ransomware initiative, our Company’s goal is to take a proactive leadership role in educating and equipping rural hospitals, community hospitals, and large health systems in need with critical resources for improving their preparedness, prevention, detection, response, and recovery from ransomware incidents. We are engaged in discussions with several healthcare systems about this initiative and look forward to raising awareness and delivering robust, best-in-class solutions throughout the healthcare and life sciences industries.”

Participants in Healthcare Triangle’s ransomware initiative will benefit from three key learning topics about artificial intelligence, machine learning, and ransomware challenges.

Key Learning #1 – The crucial role of incident response planning, testing, and the role each person plays in minimizing the impact of ransomware attacks to improve basic cybersecurity hygiene in healthcare. Key Learning #2 – Effective strategies for preparing for and preventing ransomware. Key Learning #3 – The criticality of early detection and rapid response phase of ransomware attacks.



Healthcare Triangle’s ransomware prevention practices and training services include:

Education workshops

Risk assessment

Recommendations for most effective tools and processes

Backup and recovery plans

Multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Identity management

Simulated phishing exercises

Software updates

Routine risk assessments

Continuous monitoring

External partnering

Measures of effectiveness

