Klaytn Joins WEMIX3.0 NCP as WONDER 23

Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Korean gaming company Wemade today announced that Klaytn, a public blockchain, has joined the 40 WONDERS, WEMIX3.0 Mainnet’s Node Council Partners, as WONDER 23.

After the launch of the Klaytn Mainnet Cypress in 2019, Klaytn Foundation has been expanding its ecosystem by securing various dApps. Recently it has been focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) and establishing the authenticity and value of digital ownership. It is also working towards creating infrastructure for Layer 2 blockchain operations and expanding its mainnet.

Klaytn Foundation, which has vast knowledge and experience in operating a blockchain ecosystem, will actively contribute to the growth of the WEMIX3.0 mega-ecosystem. Both teams will work together on various collaborations including governance activities to create positive synergy.

Meanwhile, Wemade signed an MOU with Klaytn Foundation back in 2019 for a governance partnership. Klaytn Foundation joined the WEMIX PLAY blockchain gaming platform as a block partner while Wemade also became a member of Klaytn’s Governance Council (GC).

WONDERS, also known as NCP (Node Council Partner), validates and spreads the transactions and blocks of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet and maintains the connections with additional nodes for the stable operation of its Mainnet. Unique identification numbers from 1 to 40 can be chosen by the partner, which will play a critical role in ensuring the integrity and security of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet.

For more information, visit www.40wonders.wemix.com .