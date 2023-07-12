New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Phone Accessory Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474397/?utm_source=GNW



Mobile Phone Accessory Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global mobile phone accessory market looks promising with opportunities in the online and offline channels. The global mobile phone accessory market is expected to reach an estimated $346.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of smartphones among teenage population, growing popularity for OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and rapid adoption of wireless gadgets, such as headset, earphone, and speaker across the globe.



Mobile Phone Accessory Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global mobile phone accessory market by product type, distribution channel, and region, as follows:



Mobile Phone Accessory Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Earphones/Headphones

• Charger

• Power Bank

• Protective Cases

• Others



Mobile Phone Accessory Market by Distribution Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Online

• Offline



Mobile Phone Accessory Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Mobile Phone Accessory Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies mobile phone accessory companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the mobile phone accessory companies profiled in this report include:

Mobile Phone Accessory Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that earphone/headphone will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of earphones while playing online games at smart phones for better sound quality.

• Online is expected to remain the largest segment due to the emerging trend for online shopping and growing popularity of internet shopping among young professionals owing to their busy schedules and convenient doorstep service.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing disposable income, availability of affordable smartphones, and increasing demand for various high-tech and inexpensive mobile accessories in the region.

Features of the Mobile Phone Accessory Market

• Market Size Estimates: Mobile phone accessory market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Mobile phone accessory market size by various segments, such as by product type, distribution channel, and region

• Regional Analysis: Mobile phone accessory market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, distribution channel, and regions for the mobile phone accessory market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the mobile phone accessory market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the mobile phone accessory market size?

Answer: The global mobile phone accessory market is expected to reach an estimated $346.9 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for mobile phone accessory market?

Answer: The global mobile phone accessory market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the mobile phone accessory market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of smartphones among teenage population, growing popularity for OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and rapid adoption of wireless gadgets, such as headset, earphone, and speaker across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for mobile phone accessory market?

Answer: The future of the mobile phone accessory market looks promising with opportunities in the online and offline channels.

Q5. Who are the key mobile phone accessory companies?



Answer: Some of the key mobile phone accessory companies are as follows:

• Belkin International

• Harman International Industries

• Aukey

• Groove Made Walnut

• Anket Power Core

Q6. Which mobile phone accessory segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that earphone/headphone will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of earphones while playing online games at smart phones for better sound quality.

Q7. In mobile phone accessory market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing disposable income, availability of affordable smartphones, and increasing demand for various high-tech and inexpensive mobile accessories in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the mobile phone accessory market by product type (earphones/headphones, charger, power bank, protective cases, and others), distribution channel (online and offline), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



