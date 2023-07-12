[Size Report] Peptide Therapeutics Market (9.2% CAGR by 2027) to Hit $50 Billion, Globally, with Hybrid Technology Segment Driving Growth During 2020-2027 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Recently Published Report by The Insight Partners, “ Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Report and Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, and Application”; the market size is expected to reach $50 billion by 2027 from $26.99 billion in 2020; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020-2027. The peptide therapeutics industry majorly consists of the players such as Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, Polypeptide Group, EVER Pharma GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, AstraZeneca PLC, and Glaxosmithkline PLC.





Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 26.99 Billion in 2020 Market Size Value by USD 50.00 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 198 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 79 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, and Application





North America holds the largest peptide therapeutics market share and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In North America, the US is the largest market for peptide therapeutics. The growth of the US market is primarily driven by increasing research and development activities, growth in investment for peptide therapies, and a robust pipeline by market players.

In December 2020, investors from Paypal Holdings Inc. invested US$ 35.4 Mn in US-based biotechnology company Peptilogics Inc. The company is engaged in the development of peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic conditions. At present, the company’s drug candidate PLG0206 is in phase 2 of clinical trials for the treatment of prosthetic joint infections. Moreover, in October 2019, Pepticom, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) based pharmaceutical company, raised US$ 5.0 Mn through the rounds of series funding. The company is planning to utilize these financial resources to accelerate the development of an AI-based platform to leverage peptide drug discovery. Such developments are estimated to catalyze drug development and discoveries, which will eventually offer a favorable environment for the US peptide therapeutics market during the forecast period.

US healthcare is witnessing massive investments for accelerating research and development activities in peptide-associated technologies. These activities are projected to drive inorganic developments such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions. Moreover, the market players are focusing on the expansion of peptide production, which is also providing a lucrative opportunity for the US peptide therapeutics market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, CordenPharma completed the expansion of its peptide manufacturing facility in order to increase the production of peptides. The company has installed additional extra-large 3’000 L SPPS vessels to boost peptide production.





Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, Polypeptide Group, EVER Pharma GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, AstraZeneca PLC, and Glaxosmithkline PLC. are a few of the key companies operating in the peptide therapeutics market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In July 2019 , Ambrx Inc. received a milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS") to initiate a phase I clinical trial of long-acting Relaxin (peptide hormone) for the treatment of heart failure.

In December 2020 , Novo Nordisk entered phase 3 development of 14 mg oral semaglutide for Alzheimer’s disease. It is a once-daily oral formulation of the long-acting GLP-1 analogue semaglutide.

In May 2020 , Sanofi announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had adopted a positive opinion for the marketing authorization of Insulin aspart Sanofi (insulin aspart 100 Units/mL).





Emphasis on Automatic Peptide Synthesis is a Future Trend for the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market:

Synthesis of peptides is generally a time-consuming procedure. This time consumption is leading to reducing the pace of manufacturing of peptide drugs for the treatment of various diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and bacterial infections. In order to deal with this, academic centers, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the adoption of new technologies. For instance, in February 2017, a group of researchers at MIT designed a machine, which holds the capability to deliver large number of peptides within very short turnaround time. According to the researchers, the newly development machine can form quick links between amino acids and proteins within 37 seconds. Moreover, in September 2020, Gyros Protein Technologies announced launch of its PurePep Chorus automated peptide synthesizer to boost the speed of peptide manufacturing.

The newly launched design provides high productivity, purity, and yield for simple as well as complex peptides. Further, in June 2020, CEM Corporation announced launch of its next generation Microwave Synthesizer Discover 2.0. The new equipment is automated and it provides extended capabilities for peptide synthesis. Such developments are estimated to offer modern approaches to accelerate the manufacturing of peptides, which would eventually reshape the peptide therapeutics market in years to come.





Strong Pipeline and Applications of Peptide Drugs Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Global Peptide Therapeutics Market:

The effectiveness of peptide-based drugs over cancer and other disorders is actively attracting huge investments by market players. These investments are leading to development of new therapeutic platforms, which is responsible for robust pipeline of peptide therapeutics. In addition, on-going studies associated with the applications of peptides are also expected to have a positive impact on the pipeline, which is offering a lucrative opportunity for growth of the market. For instance, in December 2020, Clovis Oncology, Inc. announced the submission of its new drug application, FAP-2286. The company is developing this new drug-based peptide under peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy (PTRT) development program. Moreover, the new candidate should to be utilized for diagnosis of fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-positive tumors. In addition, in November 2019, NervGen Pharma Corp. received funding of US$ 1.5 million from its drug-manufacturing partner CSBio in order to boost the clinical research of its NVG-291, a peptide-based drug candidate for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injuries. Moreover, companies are also focusing on the establishment of strategic partnerships in order to boost the peptide production. For instance, in October 2020, Fujitsu Limited and PeptiDream Inc. entered into strategic collaboration for research on peptide candidates. The collaboration is planning to utilize digital annealer technologies to streamline the drug discovery with the help of peptides. Such developments are anticipated to offer a favorable environment for the market growth during the forecast period.









