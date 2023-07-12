New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT Microcontroller Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474396/?utm_source=GNW



IoT Microcontroller Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global IoT microcontroller market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial automation, smart home, and consumer electronic markets. The global IoT microcontroller market is expected to reach an estimated $9.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, growing number of connected infrastructure for autonomous and electrified vehicles, and expanding use of connected consumer electronics like wearable devices across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



IoT Microcontroller Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global IoT microcontroller market by product, application, and region, as follows:



IoT Microcontroller Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• 8 Bit

• 16 Bit

• 32 Bit



IoT Microcontroller Market by Application Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Industrial Automation

• Smart Homes

• Consumer Electronics

• Others



IoT Microcontroller Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of IoT Microcontroller Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies IoT microcontroller companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the IoT microcontroller companies profiled in this report include:

• Broadcom

• Espressif Systems

• Holtek Semiconductor

• Infineon Technologies

• Microchip Technology

• Nuvoton Technology

IoT Microcontroller Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that 32 bit will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the significant use of this MCU (microcontroller) in industrial applications including factory automation and building automation owing to its ability to process multiple peripherals quickly.

• Smart home is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing use of innovative app-controlled smart devices necessitates the need for secure, protected, and energy-saving software for HVAC, lighting, and entertainment system applications.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the supportive government spending in the development of smart cities, increasing adoption of smart wearable devices, and availability of affordable smart home devices in the region.

Features of the IoT Microcontroller Market

• Market Size Estimates: IoT microcontroller market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: IoT microcontroller market size by various segments, such as by product, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: IoT microcontroller market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, application, and regions for the IoT microcontroller market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the IoT microcontroller market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

