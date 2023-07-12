Churchill Franklin Launched by Renowned Marketing & Insights Expert Scott Upham

Downingtown, PA USA, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned marketing and insights entrepreneur Scott Upham announced the launch of Churchill Franklin, a new marketing services, market research & strategic advisement consultancy. Churchill Franklin will build and scale the next generation of integrated omnichannel marketing with digital marketing and advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), market research, social media and public relations for growth-driven brands and organizations.

“Growth-oriented organizations can no longer rely on just one marketing channel to achieve success. Omnichannel market strategies that leverage different, diverse marketing channels are proven to reach today’s consumers and business decision makers. Churchill Franklin empowers brands to reach their target audiences through innovative marketing technologies to increase brand awareness, monitor customer satisfaction, increase purchase consideration and boost brand loyalty” said Scott Upham, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Churchill Franklin.

About Scott Upham

Scott Upham is the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Churchill Franklin, an insights, strategy and marketing firm dedicated to helping organizations create sustainable growth. Before founding Churchill Franklin, Upham served as a senior marketing executive at several companies including Ford, Takata, J.D. Power and Associates and Harris Interactive. A serial entrepreneur throughout his 34 year career, Upham founded several marketing & insights firms including Providata and Valient Market Research. Upham is frequently cited by prestigious business journals including The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Forbes, Financial Times, Reuters and Bloomberg News, among many others, he also been an on-air guest commentator for CNBC World and National Public Radio (NPR). Upham received his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations from Eastern Michigan University and completed graduate studies from Pennsylvania State University, Harvard University and Erasmus University.

About Churchill Franklin®

Based in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Churchill Franklin® is an insights, strategy and marketing firm dedicated to helping organizations create sustainable growth. The practice helps its clients set their strategic direction, develop sales and marketing capabilities, and connect their organization to realize the full potential of today’s omnichannel marketing opportunities.



Clients benefit from Churchill Franklin’s experience in core areas of marketing such as branding, insights & market research, digital marketing & advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), email marketing, social media, search engine optimization (SEO), corporate reputation management and corporate communications & public relations.



With a focus on leveraging innovative marketing technologies & strategies, Churchill Franklin helps clients grow market share, expand brand visibility, and increase profitability.

