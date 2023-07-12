Fast Simon’s Visual Merchandising Editor 2.0 Unites Visual Display and Business Metrics

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced its Visual Merchandising Editor 2.0. The editor surfaces business information and lets merchandisers customize how products are displayed with a simple drag-and-drop function. This makes it easier to inspire customers, boost engagement and increase sales.



The editor provides merchandisers precise control over product assortment and display. They can apply merchandising rules based on business metrics, such as margins and inventory, while also aesthetically showcasing items based on attributes like color and material. To inspire shoppers, merchandisers can easily add Promo Tiles over areas of the product grid, hero images or banners. All of these changes can be measured in Fast Simon’s analytics dashboard to understand their impact on sales.

“Fashion trends, consumer taste and product inventory are constantly changing,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. “Merchandisers must quickly update the display of products on their website to keep up, but most tools require programming resources to make these changes. Fast Simon’s Visual Merchandising Editor 2.0 is the fastest and most intuitive way for merchandisers to optimize product display on their online stores.”

Fast Simon’s Visual Merchandising Editor 2.0 is the latest innovation to empower merchandisers with the tools they need to easily improve eCommerce performance. Benefits include the ability to:

Promote, demote, pin, bury or hide products with the click of a button.

Preview pages before publishing.

Monitor business performance of merchandising decisions, such as Promo Tiles, in the Fast Simon analytics dashboard.



For more information about the Visual Merchandising Editor 2.0, visit the Fast Simon blog .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral, and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands, including Steve Madden, Natural Life and Motherhood. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.

Media Contact:

Liesse Jayalath

Look Left Marketing

fastsimon@lookleftmarketing.com