Collagen-infused Water Market to Reach US$ 85.62 Million, Expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

In recent years, the wellness industry has witnessed a surge in innovative products aimed at promoting beauty and overall health. One such product that is gaining significant attention is collagen-infused water. Collagen, a protein renowned for its role in maintaining skin elasticity and joint health, has become a sought-after ingredient in various forms.

Collagen, a primary component of our skin, tendons, and ligaments, plays a vital role in maintaining strength and flexibility. As we age, collagen production declines, leading to signs of aging and joint discomfort. Collagen-infused water offers an innovative way to replenish and support collagen levels, promoting healthier skin, hair, nails, and joints. Additionally, collagen is believed to enhance gut health and promote weight management, making collagen-infused water appealing to several consumers.

Health-conscious consumers, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals seeking natural solutions for aging-related concerns frequently intake collagen-infused drinks. Younger consumers are increasingly interested in preventive health measures and are open to incorporating collagen-infused water into their diets.

North America holds a significant position in the global market, driven by a health-conscious population seeking functional beverages. The United States, in particular, dominates the North American market due to its large consumer base and awareness of collagen's benefits. Europe is experiencing growing demand for collagen-infused water, propelled by its reputation for embracing health and wellness trends. A lot of consumers from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are showing considerable interest in nutrition-rich beverages, and collagen-infused water aligns well with their preferences.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global collagen-infused water market is projected to reach US$ 85.62 million by 2033.

The market in Germany is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for ready-to-drink collagen-infused water packs/bottles is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% over the next 10 years.

Sales of collagen-infused water in the United States are expected to reach US$ 16.01 by 2033-end.

The Chinese market for collagen-infused water is valued at US$ 12.7 million in 2023.



“Women are considered to be key consumers of collagen-infused water due to their high preferences for effective healthcare and skincare products”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

To produce cutting-edge collagen-infused water solutions, several market participants are funding research and development. This includes creating various flavours, package designs, and formulas to accommodate various consumer preferences. These developments are expanding the market for collagen-infused water.

Flow collagen-infused water is a remarkable beverage that combines the benefits of hydration with the power of collagen. Crafted with care, Flow collagen-infused water was developed to provide a refreshing and functional drink that nourishes the body and comes in eco-friendly packaging.

Coco Luxe takes the concept of coconut water beverages to a whole new level by infusing them with a variety of flavors, not just for taste but also for their functional benefits. One of Coco Luxe's standout products is their Glow Pure collagen-infused coconut water with Açaí. This remarkable ultra-collagen drink is carefully crafted using clean, high-quality ingredients. At its core is single-origin coconut water sourced from a sustainable factory in Vietnam, ensuring a pure and refreshing base.

Key Companies Profiled

LAC Taut®

Vital Proteins

Rejuvenated

Circle Bev

Voss

Flow Water Inc

BlueTriton Brands

BDF Natural Ingredients

Jèn

INLIFE Healthcare

Onelife

Natures Island

Shiseido’s The Collagen

Amore Pacific Corporation

Sappe

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Rousselot Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Key Market Developments

Reneva Collagen Drink launched a green apple-flavored collagen-infused drink in 2021.

In 2020, Adashiko and Parker Beverages collaborated to introduce an innovative collagen-infused water drink, aiming to tap into the thriving global market for ready-to-drink (RTD) collagen products.

Key Segments of Collagen-infused Water Industry Research

By Product Type: Ready-to-Drink Packs/Bottles Premix Powders

By Demographic: Women Men Kids

By Sales Channel: Offline Pharmacies Modern Trade Channels Convenience/Neighbourhood Stores Specialty Stores Others Online Third-party/e-Commerce Websites Company/Brand Websites

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



