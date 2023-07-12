Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size to Hit USD 62.66 Billion by 2030 | With a 6.1% CAGR

Pune, India, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feminine hygiene products market size was valued at USD 39.66 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 41.29 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 62.66 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The sales of feminine hygiene products have grown tremendously in recent years as more women are gaining awareness on the importance of maintaining proper menstrual hygiene. Women residing in rural areas neither have access to proper menstrual hygiene products nor receive adequate education on the importance of the same. Such lack of awareness can have some serious consequences such as temporary infection in the genital areas and infertility. Such factors are expected to positively affect the feminine hygiene products market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Feminine Hygiene Products Market, 2023-2030."

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/feminine-hygiene-products-market-103530

List of Key Players Profiled in the Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report:

Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

Essity AB (Sweden)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Ontex Group NV (Belgium)

Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.)

Maxim Hygiene (U.S.)

Hengan International Group (China)

TZMO SA (Poland)

Unilever Plc. (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 62.66 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 39.66 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Feminine Hygiene Products Market Growth Drivers Rising Menstrual Literacy Rate to Propel Market Growth Growing Hygiene-related Initiatives to Increase Product Sales

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/feminine-hygiene-products-market-103530

Report Coverage:

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry and highlights prominent areas, such as distribution channels, competitive landscape, and key product types. The report also offers insights into the latest market trends and highlights key developments in the industry.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Menstrual Literacy Rate to Boost Market Growth

Feminine hygiene products play a vital role in helping women manage their period flow effectively. Nowadays, more women in the rural areas are receiving education on the importance of using products, such as menstrual cups, tampons, and sanitary pads, thereby boosting the menstrual literacy rate. Since there has been a commendable rise in the number of working women, the demand for these products has grown, thereby boosting the market growth.

However, low access of menstrual hygiene products in underdeveloped areas may hinder the market development.

COVID-19 Impact:

High Product Prices and Lack of Accessibility Slumped Market Growth During COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the income level of individuals, which ultimately affected their purchasing power. Since period products are highly priced, the demand for them decreased during this time. This factor negatively affected the feminine hygiene market during the outbreak period.

Segments:

Menstrual Care Products are Highly Used by Women to Effectively Manage Menstrual Cycle

Based on product type, the market is segmented into menstrual care products and cleaning & deodorizing products. The menstrual care products segment accounted for the largest feminine hygiene products market share as women use these products every month during their menstrual cycle.

Heavy Discounts and Bulk Purchases to Boost Customer Footfall at Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, drug stores, and others. The hypermarkets/supermarket segment holds a dominant position in the market as women buy their hygiene products in bulk at these stores since these shops offer heavy discounts on such products.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/feminine-hygiene-products-market-103530

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Market to Grow Considerably with Better Awareness About Menstrual Hygiene

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market as the region is witnessing a notable rise in hygiene awareness in countries such as India and China.

North America and Europe markets have shown tremendous growth due to factors such as higher income level of women, better sanitation practice, and greater awareness about menstrual hygiene.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Menstrual Care Products Sanitary Napkins/Pads Panty Liners Tampons Others Cleaning & Deodorizing Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Drug Stores Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/feminine-hygiene-products-market-103530

Competitive Landscape:

Key Market Players to Develop Innovative Products to Cement their Market Positions

Companies, such as Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Kimberley Clark, and many local and startup companies, are leading the market growth as these players are developing easy-to-use and safer feminine hygiene products. These products are being made with softer materials to minimize the risk of rashes and allergies, which will help them consolidate their market positions.

Key Industry Development:

June 2021: Callaly, a British manufacturer of menstrual management products, partnered with Sustainable Materials Innovation Hub (SMI Hub) to produce sustainable materials for menstrual hygiene products.

Read Related Insights:



Hair Care Market to Hit USD 112.97 Billion by 2028 | With a CAGR 5.6%

Skincare Market to Worth USD 167.22 Billion by 2030 | With a 6.21% CAGR

Bath and Shower Products Market to Worth USD 70.88 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.47% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter