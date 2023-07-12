Taboola Generative AI Capabilities Now Available to Every Taboola Advertiser for English Campaigns; AI-Generated Campaigns Improve Advertising Efficiency and Drive Success

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced the availability of its Generative AI for all Taboola advertisers running campaigns in English.



This milestone follows a successful beta test of Taboola’s Generative AI capabilities, where global brands have used the technology to generate content and copy for ad creative, such as titles, images and headlines. With it, brands have reduced their time spent on generating ad creative and produced high performing creative assets for their campaigns.

More than 80% of brands using the technology ran multiple campaigns driven by Taboola’s Generative AI and select brands have more than doubled the click through rate for their campaigns when measured against evergreen campaigns–driving more customers, improving efficiency and refining their long-term advertising strategy based on Taboola’s AI-driven suggestions.

Taboola’s Generative AI technology has allowed advertisers to increase efficiency and effectiveness for their campaigns, directly within Taboola Ads, based on Taboola’s understanding of consumer intent. With it, advertisers can:

Produce creative copy , creating variations of campaigns titles and headlines that appeal to multiple audiences.

, creating variations of campaigns titles and headlines that appeal to multiple audiences. Generate original images , allowing for experimentation and building multiple creatives - to keep campaigns fresh and also maximize seasonal opportunities.

, allowing for experimentation and building multiple creatives - to keep campaigns fresh and also maximize seasonal opportunities. Leverage best practices, with AI built on tens of thousands of successful campaigns that have delivered ROI for advertisers on Taboola.



As part of today’s news, Taboola is opening up its Generative AI capabilities available to any advertiser running campaigns in English, with other markets and languages to follow.

“Taboola’s Generative AI technology has made reaching customers effortless yet effective, saving us time and allowing us to open up resources that can be reinvested elsewhere,” said Michael Cadenas, Growth Marketing Manager, Babbel. “We trust in their AI capabilities because we’ve been long-standing partners and we’ve already seen they have the right reach and understanding of customers to make us successful. The copy that their AI provides performs extremely well for us because it can cater itself to the many audiences we want to reach globally.”

“Taboola’s Generative AI technology has been a game changer,” said Andrew Duffin, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, Lucid. “Our team has transformed our advertising with the suggestions that Taboola’s AI has provided, and the best part is that we’re seeing clear results. With their solutions, we’re seeing our campaigns outperform what we’ve done traditionally, plus we’re learning a lot about how to refine all of our campaigns moving forward.”

“The industry and our partners are making it clear–Generative AI is an important next step for every advertiser,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “We’re continuing to see innovators adopt Taboola’s investments into AI because we’re in a unique position to integrate Generative AI–we have the scale of knowledge on which we can train things. Our massive scale makes it clear that for advertisers, we understand every element of campaigns that makes them successful. Advertisers can easily take advantage of those learnings to run successful campaigns and get more customers.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.