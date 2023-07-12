Cosmetic Pigments Market to Worth USD 1431.67 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the Global Cosmetic Pigments market is experiencing significant growth, driven by their exceptional and effective properties and the increasing number of specialized applications for them worldwide.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Cosmetic Pigments Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 94

Figures – 76

The cosmetic pigments market is poised for growth due to the increasing demand for high-performance pigments. There is a growing need for specialized pigments that offer enhanced performance and unique visual effects with technological advancements and changing consumer preferences.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 698.54 Million 2030 Value Projection USD 1431.67 Million CAGR 8.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Elemental Composition

Product

Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Cosmetic Pigments Market

Sun Chemical

ECKART

Kobo Products

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Geotech International B.V.

Cristal

Huntsman Corporation

DayGlo Color Corp.

Toshiki International Group Co. Ltd.

Toyal America Inc.

Ferro Corporation

Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd.

Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/cosmetic-pigments-market

Inorganic Pigments Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Wide Range of Pigments

The inorganic pigments sector is poised to hold the largest market share in the cosmetic pigments market. This sector encompasses a range of pigments, including metal complexes and opaque white pigments, which are vital in formulating cosmetic products.

The markets in Europe have established themselves as the largest cosmetic pigments market, holding the highest market share. This can be attributed to the region's robust cosmetics and personal care industry, which leverages cutting-edge technologies such as surface treatment and pigment dispersion to create high-quality products that function optimally.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/cosmetic-pigments-market

Organic Pigment Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Enhancing the Structural Features

The organic pigment sector is expected to grow significantly, primarily driven by its widespread use in dyes, lip cosmetics, and other products. Organic pigments offer unique advantages in enhancing various cosmetic items' structural features and visual appeal. These pigments are known for their high-grade quality, certification, and vibrant color properties, differentiating them from inorganic pigments.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are major players in the global cosmetic pigments market, holding a significant share. This region is expected to witness substantial growth in demand for cosmetic pigments over the anticipated period. One of the key drivers for this growth is the increased spending on research and development (R&D) activities.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the cosmetic pigments market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/cosmetic-pigments-market

Key Developments in the Cosmetic Pigments Market

Sun Chemical, a renowned provider of printing inks and pigments, recently expanded its extensive color portfolio by introducing six new plant-derived natural colorants and functional ingredients to its SunPURO line. This expansion highlights Sun Chemical's commitment to offering sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions.

Sun Chemical recently introduced two striking orange effect pigments to its product range. The Flamenco Summit Orange and Reflecks Dimensions Metallic Orange pigments offer bold and chromatic orange shades, providing manufacturers with an enhanced palette for creating eye-catching visual effects. These pigments can be used in various applications, such as coatings, plastics, and graphic arts, to add depth, brilliance, and metallic reflections to the finished products.

Key Questions Answered in Cosmetic Pigments Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Anti-Aging Ingredients Market

Tattoo Removal Market

Skin Boosters Market

Tattoo Market

Microencapsulation Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com