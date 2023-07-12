Racing Drone Market Trends Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.29 Billion by 2032 - Racing Drones Revolutionize Industries with Cutting-Edge Technology and AI Integration

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Racing Drone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drone Type , By Component Type, By Application , By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global racing drone market size is expected to reach USD 5,292.79 million by 2032



The increasing utilization of racing drones across several sectors, such as sports, industrial inspection, and construction, has increased the demand for these drones globally. The availability of a reliable supply chain for racing drones in various industries has further propelled this demand.

Moreover, the affordability of ready-to-fly (RTF) drones is expected to facilitate their adoption in various emerging industries. Additionally, racing drones are increasingly used to survey landscapes and evaluate agricultural terrains in several scenarios.



The growing need to minimize human involvement in driving during racing events, thereby reducing operating time and costs, has emerged as a key driver for the drone industry, including the racing drones. This factor eliminates the need for designing and implementing safety structures. With the pilot operating the drone via a controller, the risk of accidents and human casualties is significantly reduced, further fueling the growth of the racing drone.



In addition to recreational, racing drones are used for commercial purposes such as aerial photography and videography, inspection and monitoring, and search and rescue operations.



Incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into drones has enabled drone suppliers to gather and use visual and environmental data through sensors attached to drones. Computer vision is a vital component of AI-powered drones, allowing them to detect objects in the air and collect and analyze data from the ground. In conjunction with sensor analysis, data processing, and drone networking capabilities, AI can enable drones to collaborate with other technologies, such as 3D printers and robots.



For instance, In July 2022, Microsoft's launch of a simulator for AI training in drones can facilitate software development and training and provide insights into the impact of factors such as wind and rain on drone flight and battery life. The benefits of drones propelling the market.



Racing Drone Market Report Highlights

RTF segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market and expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Because RTF type of drones are popular in beginners and also these drones are equipped with high performance motors and controllers.

Airframe segment is accounted for the dominated segment in the market, it's the frame that holds the all the components together and its responsible for the drone's performance, stability and maneuverability.

Rotor cross segment dominated the market and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, raising the events in rotor cross racings and also competitors are developing the new products and improving their products.

North America dominated the market in 2022 and likely to continue the dominance in the market, due to North America is home for new startups in the drone's industry also in United State also hosting some racing events and its attraction for media and entertainment industry.

Racing Drone Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing adoption of drones for commercial purposes

Advancements in drone technology

Restraints and Challenges

Complexity in making DIY racing drones

Business Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Racing Drone Market Component Type Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Scope of the Report

Drone Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

RTF

BNF

ATF

Component Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Airframe

Motors

Camera/Sensors

Propellers

Battery

Flight Controller

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Rotor Cross

Drag Racing

Time Trial

